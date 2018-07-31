Remini's Restaurant Expansion

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Remini's × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Remini's Prev Next

Remini’s is a food love story. Since 2011, the community has enjoyed visiting this restaurant, and now it’s growing.

“The most exciting thing about our expansion is the extra seating for larger parties or even private parties. The other huge addition is our full bar. We have had customers ask for this since we opened, and we are committed to making sure our craft cocktails menu is exciting and fresh,” says co-owner Dawn Ferrone.

Located in Cave Spring on Brambleton Avenue, this Southwest location “has proven to be great spot for take-out and date night since day one.” She owns Remini’s with husband James Ferrone and they have a ton of support from their blended family. “We have both raised our children here in Roanoke and have been here for 20 plus years. Our melded family includes James' children Brandon and Deanna and my son Ryan. They have all worked at the restaurant at different times either cooking, serving or catering.”

James has always loved cooking and grew up with this passion all around him. The desire to create food for families in a warm, welcoming environment is an experience Dawn and James want each person to feel when they walk into Remini’s.

“[James] has had a passion for food his entire life. He grew up in his father's butcher shop in NYC and has been in the food business since. James’ Sicilian heritage and passion for food led us to the Italian menu and family style concept. We try to make a connection with all of our customers that come through the door. James and I try to say hello and thank you to everyone. We know that our customers are why we are here.”

The extensive menu includes, salads, soups, flatbreads, chicken and pasta, and more. “When James wrote the menu back in 2011, the first item was Chicken Marsala, and that is definitely a fan favorite. Of course, our house-made meatballs are second to none.”

Remini’s is a family-owned business delivering great service to other families, and that is why it feels special as customers watch food being prepared in the open show kitchen and dine with loved ones in a cozy atmosphere.

“When we looked around in 2011. and were at a point that it was possible. we jumped in and haven't looked back since. We have had some shortfalls and successes along the way, and they have helped us learn so much.”

Remini’s is open Monday through Saturday 11a.m. to 9p.m.