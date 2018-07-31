New Restaurants, New Locations

× Expand Amanda O'Dell

ZeeZee’s Vegan Subs is the newest gem downtown. It opens with an all-vegan menu, the first of its kind in Roanoke. Plant-based proteins such as tofu, tempeh, legumes and soy (non-GMO) create the “Meat Ball” Sub, Buffalo “Chicken” Cheese Steak Sub and Italian “Sausage” Sub, to name a few.

Amanda O'Dell

“In a vibrant city like Roanoke with tourism and so many great choices for dining, I feel those interested will appreciate more choices in eating for well-being and benefits to the environment,” says the owner, Zee Williams. “You don't have to be vegan to make healthier eating choices… Our menu is great for those in transition to vegetarian or vegan lifestyle who want to enjoy meatless comfort food.”

The restaurant has received very positive feedback and already has regulars since it’s July opening. “We've been received very well by the community and honored to share with Roanoke what we do.”

Two of the current favorites are The Grilled Veggie Sub and The Grilled Portobello Sub. Located in the Market Building, ZeeZee’s is open Monday through Wednesday 11a.m. to 3p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11a.m. to 7p.m.

Amanda O'Dell

On The Rise Bread Company fans have more to celebrate with the new location opening in the Grandin area July 2nd. It brings the sweets, sandwiches, salads, breads and more that foodies love from the downtown restaurant.

“When the spot became available, we recognized the need. We’re open 8a.m. to 8p.m. everyday so if you can’t make it downtown, you can come here in the evenings or on Sunday when they’re closed,” says manager Jennifer Morris. “Hopefully soon we will have an ABC license so we can serve a small beer and wine selection, and we are also dreaming up dishes to potentially expand our breakfast menu.”

This award-winning bakery with its quaint atmosphere is a perfect addition to the Grandin community.