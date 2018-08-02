Connect with Back-to-School ~ Off to a Good Start

× Expand Back to school - blackboard with pencil-box and school equipment on table Back to school - blackboard with pencil-box and school equipment on table

Another school year is just around the corner. Later sunrises, foggy mornings and stores packed with back-to-school items. Don’t forget to take advantage of Virginia’s three day sales tax holiday, August 3-5th. Aside from specific school supplies, clothing and footwear, sales tax incentives may be applied for emergency preparedness items also.

Off to a good start for the school year and your child:

Re-establish daily routines (i.e., a set bedtime and eating a good breakfast daily)

Read 15-20 minutes a day (independently by the child or read aloud by an adult if the child is a non-reader)

Tie in math concepts daily to show the value of math

Encourage independence in your child to do tasks h/she is capable of doing

Surround your child with a literacy-rich environment, a designated spot for homework and papers, writing tools, and family message center

Be a reading role model for your child to show the value of reading

Help your child develop critical thinking skills as the world needs people who can think, read, write, communicate effectively and are kind

Hold your child responsible for a few chores (i.e., make their own bed, feed the family pet, etc.)

Find out required documentation for school registration ahead of time

Record back-to-school date on your calendar to attend and meet teacher(s)

Be involved as research continues to show a strong link between parent involvement and student achievement (National Center on Parent, Family, and Community Engagement)

Contact your school with any questions/concerns or if you need help with school supplies

Keep in mind that schools are community centers and an educated community benefits everyone who lives within. Engagement, vibrancy, maintained/expanded community resources, and the attraction of new residents, fosters economic growth, employment opportunities and community stability. That’s a win-win situation.

Simplify and enjoy ~ the school years fly quickly!

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.