Connect with Back-to-School ~ Off to a Good Start

Back to school - blackboard with pencil-box and school equipment on table
Another school year is just around the corner. Later sunrises, foggy mornings and stores packed with back-to-school items. Don’t forget to take advantage of Virginia’s three day sales tax holiday, August 3-5th. Aside from specific school supplies, clothing and footwear, sales tax incentives may be applied for emergency preparedness items also.
Off to a good start for the school year and your child:
- Re-establish daily routines (i.e., a set bedtime and eating a good breakfast daily)
- Read 15-20 minutes a day (independently by the child or read aloud by an adult if the child is a non-reader)
- Tie in math concepts daily to show the value of math
- Encourage independence in your child to do tasks h/she is capable of doing
- Surround your child with a literacy-rich environment, a designated spot for homework and papers, writing tools, and family message center
- Be a reading role model for your child to show the value of reading
- Help your child develop critical thinking skills as the world needs people who can think, read, write, communicate effectively and are kind
- Hold your child responsible for a few chores (i.e., make their own bed, feed the family pet, etc.)
- Find out required documentation for school registration ahead of time
- Record back-to-school date on your calendar to attend and meet teacher(s)
- Be involved as research continues to show a strong link between parent involvement and student achievement (National Center on Parent, Family, and Community Engagement)
- Contact your school with any questions/concerns or if you need help with school supplies
Keep in mind that schools are community centers and an educated community benefits everyone who lives within. Engagement, vibrancy, maintained/expanded community resources, and the attraction of new residents, fosters economic growth, employment opportunities and community stability. That’s a win-win situation.
Simplify and enjoy ~ the school years fly quickly!
Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.