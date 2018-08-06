Bob Dylan Returns to Roanoke

Iconic Singer-Songwriter Bob Dylan & His Band Are Coming Back to Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in November!

American music icon Bob Dylan has written more than 600 songs and his multiple hits have certainly helped shape American folk music, along with traditional and Christian rock, country, R&B and blues. Dylan has released 46 albums over his incredible career and his music has remained part of the American musical landscape since the 1960’s.

One of the most influential figures of the 20th century, musically and culturally, Dylan was included in the “Time 100: The Most Important People of the Century” where he was called “master poet, caustic social critic and intrepid, guiding spirit of the counterculture generation”.

During his 50-year career, Dylan has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and won the Pulitzer Prize, the National Medal of Arts and France's Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres, not to mention 10 Grammy Awards and an Oscar. As of March 13, 2013, he’s the first rock star to be voted into the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Letters.