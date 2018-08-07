Party Like A Pineapple!

× 1 of 5 Expand Becky Ellis × 2 of 5 Expand Becky Ellis × 3 of 5 Expand Becky Ellis × 4 of 5 Expand Becky Ellis × 5 of 5 Expand Becky Ellis Prev Next

Let’s get right to the core of the matter: pineapple is seriously good fruit that loves to party! It is the symbol of southern hospitality and you’ll find it in the most fun recipes. Did someone say Pineapple Martinis?

My first taste of a Pineapple Martini was at Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse. I loved it so much that I immediately went home and infused by favorite vodka with fresh pineapple. Try this yourself – it’s so easy to prepare:

Peel and core a fresh pineapple.

Cut the fruit into slices and place the slices in a glass pitcher.

Pour 1 (750 milliliter) bottle of vodka over the pineapple slices. (I like to use Russian Standard Vodka for this recipe.)

Cover top of pitcher with plastic wrap and refrigerate for one week.

Remove pitcher from refrigerator and pour vodka through a mesh strainer into a large mason jar. (If you own a juicer, then use your juicer to juice the pineapple slices after they are removed from the vodka mixture.)

Add pineapple juice to infused vodka. Discard pineapple pulp. (If you do not own a juicer just discard the pineapple slices that have been soaking in the vodka.)

Cover jar and refrigerate infused vodka for up to two weeks.

To serve the pineapple vodka, shake it in a cocktail shaker with ice.

Serve the vodka cold in a martini glass.

Garnish with fresh pineapple chunks, maraschino cherries with stems and/or sprigs of pineapple mint).

I am going to serve my pineapple martinis in pineapple cocktail glasses I found at Steger Creek.

Finding a ripe pineapple in Southwest Virginia is not always easy, so I sometime succumb to purchasing fresh peeled and cored pineapple (more expensive but better than taking a chance of purchasing an unripe pineapple because once they are picked the pineapple will not continue to ripen

Grilled Pineapple Salsa is so delicious with pork loin, ham, fish, tortilla chips and grilled hamburgers. Top hamburger sliders with thin slices of avocado, some spicy mayo and grilled pineapple salsa for a super summer treat.

Grilled Pineapple Fiesta Salsa

1 red bell pepper, cored and chopped fine

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped fine

Juice from ½ lime

1 teaspoon finely chopped jalapeno pepper

½ fresh pineapple, peeled and cored, grilled*

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

¼ teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon honey

Place all ingredients in a bowl, stir to combine. Chill at least one hour before serving.

*To grill pineapple: Peel and core pineapple. Cut into 1-inch slices. Spray grill lightly with vegetable spray. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Cook pineapple on the grill until it is lightly charred and caramelized, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from grill and allow to cool before chopping.

Be a pineapple…stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet on the inside!

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.