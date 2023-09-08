What do you get when you combine a group coaching circle, a book club and a fun social gathering? Resiliency Unleashed Group Coaching Circle with Lindsay McKinnon!

× Expand Courtesy of Lindsay McKinnon

Are you a working woman spread way too thin, navigating stressful transitions, while also managing your family? Perhaps you are tired of being held to some idea that you have to do it all perfectly and with a smile on your face? Are you exhausted from the overwhelm and no longer care what’s for dinner as long as someone else cooks it? Do you feel trapped, as though there is no room for yourself in your life because of all the things you are taking care of? Do you feel like you've completely lost control and have no idea who you are anymore? It’s hard to find the traction to begin new practices, or sustain those efforts to actually make the positive changes needed. Tired of feeling like you have to do everything on your own even though you are surrounded by others who could better support you, but don't?

Courtesy of Lindsay McKinnon

Let’s take the reins on life.

Together, we will reduce the stress and overwhelm, relax the nervous system so you can actually think clearly and source from a place of connection, and reclaim your life with peace, purpose and joyful experiences to motivate and inspire more freedom to breathe and have more fun.

Grab your spot NOW in this Group Coaching Circle, where Lindsay will personally guide you through a series of steps to create massive positive shifts. We start September 20th and space is limited!

It’s so nice to have others encourage you along your path and celebrate each win. It’s inspiring to read and discuss together how others have been resilient in spite of the heaviness they carry. How do they do it? And it’s extra special to gather together in person with the ones who have cheered you on and have a bit of fun together too! There's no reason why you should be carrying the load on your own, and having no fun! We have got you!

Jump in and snag your spot now!

6-weeks on Wednesday nights from 7:00 - 8:15 pm

Hybrid over Zoom and in person

Sept 20th

Sept 27th

Oct 4th

Oct 11th

Oct 18th

Oct 25th

Here are the links to purchase this product and secure your spot!

Paid in Full: $1,262

2-Payment Option: 2 x $631

To book a Discovery Session with Lindsay and learn more about her coach approach using integrative healing methods, click here!

I look forward to working with you and supporting you through your own resilient path forward!

Be Well!