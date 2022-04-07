Roanoke College Names New Dean

Roanoke College has selected Dr. Kathy J. Wolfe as its new dean of the college.

× Expand Dr. Kathy J. Wolfe

Roanoke College has selected a first-generation college graduate, Dr. Kathy J. Wolfe, as its new dean of the college, an advocate of integrative and experiential learning. She will also become the vice president of academic affairs in the new administration of Dr. Frank Shushok Jr.

Shushok replaces the retiring Dr. Michael Maxey, who says of Wolfe, “She stands out in many ways that will enhance Roanoke College, our academic program, and the experience of our students.” Wolfe has taught for 28 years and has 12 years as an administrator, most of them at Hamilton College in New York. She takes her new post in July, as Shushok becomes president.

Shushok says Wolfe’s vision aligns perfectly with Roanoke College’s approach: “I was struck by Dr. Wolfe’s authentic connection to Roanoke College’s mission, especially our commitment that every student be invited to explore purpose en route to finding meaningful work … [She] is student-centered, collaborative, excited about curricular innovation, and eager to partner with our faculty to dream forward the next iteration of Roanoke College’s offering to the world.

“She brings refined leadership skills and experience to Roanoke College and believes wholeheartedly that the education Roanoke College delivers translates into powerful marketplace skills critical for thriving communities.”

At Hamilton College, Wolfe oversaw the ALEX initiative, which seeks to integrate and improve advising, academic support and experiential learning opportunities for students. Prior to that, she served two terms as dean of undergraduate programs and professor of English at Nebraska Wesleyan.

Wolfe says, “What drew me to Roanoke College was the College’s willingness to embrace thoughtful change while maintaining a firm commitment to high-quality, affordable and equitable liberal arts education.”

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). He has authored eight books, including the upcoming novel out in Summer 2022, NEWS! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).