Virginia Western's First Sidewalk Chalk Art Show

More than 20 campus groups will compete April 11 in Virginia Western Community College’s first Sidewalk Chalk Art Show, located in the new STEM building courtyard. The theme of the artwork will be “OPPORTUNITY,” highlighting the estimated $1.4 million in scholarships offered by the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation this year.

Courtesy Virginia Western Community College Virginia Western STEM courtyard

Student clubs and faculty divisions have signed up to compete by illustrating 10 by 10-foot assigned sidewalk squares throughout the day in the STEM courtyard. Judging will take place from 3 to 5 p.m., with College President Dr. Robert H. Sandel giving out a special president’s prize. Other judges include Virginia Western Vice President for Academic Affairs Elizabeth Wilmer, Roanoke Times editorial writer and science fiction author Mike Allen, Humble Hustle CEO Xavier Duckett and local artists whose murals are on display in the region: Maggie Perrin-Key, Bryce Cobbs and Josh Nolan-Shafer.

The public is invited to campus and observe the competition. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the STEM building along Colonial Avenue. A campus map and directions are at virginiawestern.edu/about/visit-vwcc/

Applications for the Foundation’s general fall scholarship cycle are due by May 1, 2022. Students can apply at virginiawestern.edu/scholarships. For more application information, contact Carolyn Payne, Scholarship Coordinator, at cpayne@virginiawestern.edu or (540) 857-6371.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and non-credit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the college and securing private and public funds. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.