Library’s Books to Grow Kits Win Award

× Expand Courtesy of Caitlin Gills The library marketing director, Caitlin Gills, has the perfect way to test out children's books on her two boys, Colter, 5, and Connor, 2.

Our local libraries excel at pairing learning with fun and getting kids excited about reading. Roanoke County Library’s newest service, Books to Grow kits, has earned an award for doing just that.

After researching major topics in early literacy for toddlers and preschoolers, Roanoke County Public Library’s Books to Go Service started offering totes to local daycares this year. They collected feedback from parents and teachers to identify what subjects and content would be most useful, then expanded the project to be able to offer all library patrons a way to focus on early literacy skills at home.

The children’s librarians then curated book lists for eleven themed totes based on the feedback they received. The themes include bedtime and nighttime; bugs; clothing; colors; farm; me, feelings and senses; numbers and shapes; pets; things that go; weather/seasons and wild animals.

The librarians also found sensory toys, flash cards, puzzles, or toys for each theme. Finally, a flannel story was created around each theme. The result is a comprehensive education experience for young learners that anyone can implement without having to buy the materials themselves.

Tara Smith, Senior Library Assistant for Youth Services, says Books to Grow kits “are truly like storytime in a box” and notes that each kit is “interactive” and “engaging.” She explains, “The kits help create a playful learning opportunity to be shared between the caregiver and child. Using the kits, it is so easy for the caregivers to reinforce the basic concepts at home, while having fun at the same time! For example, learning about colors while also putting colored spots on a flannel dog cutout or learning about wild animals while actually playing with toy wild animals and a safari truck. It is so exciting to hear from the adults how much fun they had while using the materials at home with the children!”

Parents have commented that the totes provide “a great avenue for screen-free time” and that their kids “can’t wait to discover what is in the next themed tote that they check out.” Luc Rigsby, age six, says, “I like the cool toys. I really liked the bedtime one with the flashlight that shows the stars.” His sister, Charlotte Rigsby, age nine, comments, “I like that the books are new that we never read.”

Homeschool co-ops and homeschooling parents also describe the kits as a valuable resource because the work of collecting materials is already done for them. Alethia Rigsby, Luc and Charlotte’s mother, says, “I use them for my homeschool co-op and it's one-stop shopping on a theme.”

The kits have proved to be so popular that they are almost always on loan with many patrons on a hold list.

To join in on the fun and replicate the variety of activities provided by storytime in your own home, pick up a kit at South County Library. You can also explore the contents of each kit and place a kit on hold HERE.