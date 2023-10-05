Roanoke Museums Participate in Museums for All

The Taubman Museum of Art, O. Winston Link Museum and the Science Museum of Western Virginia now participate in an initiative called Museums for All, providing free or reduced-price admission to visitors who qualify.

× Expand Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art

The Taubman Museum of Art, O. Winston Link Museum and the Science Museum of Western Virginia want to ensure that everyone has access to educational experiences. All three institutions now participate in an initiative called Museums for All, providing free or reduced-price admission to visitors who qualify.

Ashley Webb, curator of collections and exhibitions at O. Winston Link Museum, believes museum access enriches everyone’s life. She says, “Whether someone wants a quiet place to reflect, or to learn something new about their community, we want to be able to provide free or low-cost access regardless of socio-economic status. Exposure to art and material culture not only help cultivate self-expression and appreciation for the humanities, but allow others to recognize and identify their family and community history.”

× Expand Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art

Cindy Peterson, executive director at the Taubman Museum of Art, also takes pride in how her museum has made experiential learning accessible to everyone. The Taubman offers free general admission thanks in part to the “generosity” of AEP Foundation. However, the museum does charge a small fee for Art Venture, their hands-on creativity center for youth and families, along with their annual special ticketed exhibition.

Peterson understands that these fees, though small, can still be a barrier for some. Offering needful families and individuals the opportunity to participate in all the Museum’s offerings is important to them. She explains, “That’s why we chose to participate in a program like Museums for All – to help us reach everyone in the community with the message that the Taubman is welcoming and accessible to all.”

× Expand Courtesy of the Science Museum of West Virginia

Parents seeking STEM learning will find open doors at the Science Museum of Western Virginia. Staff there hope to “ignite and nurture lifelong learning.” They have prioritized making “hands-on scientific learning experiences” available to everyone, according to Shannon Allen, director of marketing.

While all three museums participate in the Museums for All program, the requirements vary slightly from museum to museum.

The Museums for All admission at O. Winston Link is a flat rate of $3 for adults - no matter how many adults there are in the group, and free entry for kids under 17. Visitors show an EBT card to get the reduced entry fee.

× Expand Courtesy of Science Museum of West Virginia and History

O. Winston Link museum has also hosted Free Local Days, permitting free entry for any local visitor, EBT cardholder or not, the second Saturday of each month for the past five months. The last free day will be October 14.

The Taubman offers free general admission to everyone year-round and provides free art kits with lessons and supplies through their Artreach program in partnership with the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The Science Museum provides free admission for EBT (SNAP) or WIC cardholders and their households. Museum visitors bring their card and ID, and they can gain free entry any day the museum is open.

All three museums look forward to helping you and your family continue your educational journey in the upcoming year.