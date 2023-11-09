Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra Inspires with Return of Discovery Concert

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra

Overcoming a four-year forced hiatus due to the pandemic, the Roanoke Youth Symphony (RYSO) continues a cherished 50+ year tradition of delighting and inspiring elementary school children throughout the Roanoke Valley with performances of the Discovery Concert.

The Discovery Concert is a unique opportunity for young students to enjoy the talent of accomplished high school-aged musicians from 20 different schools in the Roanoke area who make up the Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra. These dedicated young musicians rehearse weekly to produce performances to engage elementary school students and inspire them to explore and participate in music during their formative years. Considering many members of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra attended the Discovery Concert when they were children, the effectiveness of early age enrichment is evident!

EVENT DETAILS

The Discovery Concert | Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

Jefferson Center, Roanoke

10 AM performance (sold out)

12 PM performance (seats available at publication time)

TICKETING

Teachers can purchase tickets for their students by contacting RSO Education Director, Hannah Cox, at hannah.cox@rso.com. Tickets are priced at $7.50 each, offering an enriching, as well as affordable, experience for students. With every 10 tickets purchased, a complimentary chaperone ticket is granted to the group.

This year, the Discovery Concert will include a harmonious collaboration of the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir. Pieces from different cultures and from a variety of musical eras will be featured. A playlist of the pieces to be performed can be found on Youtube at this link.

Under the exceptional leadership of Music Director David Webb from Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County, Virginia, the RYSO has reached new heights of musicality and recruitment. David Webb, in his sophomore year with the RYSO, has been instrumental in bringing out the best in the ensemble.

Teachers are encouraged to secure seats today and allow their students to be part of the musical tradition that has touched the hearts and minds of generations of young students in the Roanoke Valley.

ABOUT THE ROANOKE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Founded in 1953, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is the largest orchestra in Virginia west of Richmond, and the oldest continuously operating professional symphony in the state. Under the baton of Music Director & Conductor David Stewart, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra celebrates its mission to enrich lives, to educate, and to entertain diverse audiences in western Virginia with the highest quality instrumental and choral music. More can be found at RSO.com.

###