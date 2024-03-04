RSO Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Gerwin's "Red, White & Rhapsody in Blue"

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Internationally renowned pianist Natasha Paremsk

In a centennial celebration of Gershwin’s iconic and culturally intrinsic ode, “Rhapsody in Blue,” The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra will perform “Red, White & Rhapsody in Blue," March 23, 2024, at 7:30 PM at the beautiful Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, located at 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24016.

Courtesy of Roanoke Symphony Orchestra David Stewart Wiley

Under the baton of celebrated RSO conductor David Stewart Wiley, audiences will be treated to a program featuring a blend of timeless classics and contemporary gems. The spotlight will shine brightly on acclaimed pianist Natasha Paremski, whose remarkable talent and performance passion will take audiences on a captivating journey through the timeless melodies.

The program is set to include George Gershwin's enchanting "Rhapsody in Blue," celebrating its 100th Anniversary, alongside other masterpieces such as, Billy Joel's evocative "Elegy: The Great Peconic," and Bernstein's unforgettable selections from "West Side Story." The evening will begin with Gershwin's spirited overture to “Crazy for You" and the enchanting "Lullaby for Strings."

Featured pianist Natasha Paremski is renowned for her electrifying performances and stirring interpretations and has performed in prestigious venues worldwide, including Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall, and Cadogan Hall. Her collaborations with leading orchestras and conductors have garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying her reputation as one of the most compelling pianists of her generation. A versatile musician, Paremski's repertoire spans from classical to contemporary, showcasing her artistic maturity and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Born in Moscow and now based in New York City, Natasha Paremski's musical journey began at the tender age of four. Since then, she has enchanted audiences around the globe with her virtuosity and sensitivity, earning accolades such as the Gilmore Young Artists prize and the Prix Montblanc.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at rso.com/tickets.

RED, WHITE & RHAPSODY IN BLUE

March 23 at 7:30 pm | Berguland Performing Arts Theatre

Natasha Paremski, piano

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Gershwin | Crazy for You Overture, Lullaby for Strings, Porgy & Bess Fantasy, Rhapsody in Blue

Billy Joel | Elegy: The Great Peconic

Bernstein | Selections from West Side Story

ABOUT THE ROANOKE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Founded in 1953, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is the largest orchestra in Virginia west of Richmond, and the oldest continuously operating professional symphony in the state. Under the baton of Music Director & Conductor David Stewart Wiley, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra celebrates its mission to enrich lives, to educate, and to entertain diverse audiences in western Virginia with the highest quality instrumental and choral music.

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is partially supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and The Secular Society. More can be found at RSO.com.