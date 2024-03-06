HMBLE HSTLE Rolls Out Red Carpet for Trilogy Weekend

× Expand Lindsey Hull Xavier Duckett, founder of HMBLE HSTLE Clothing

HMBLE HSTLE Clothing celebrated its 3 year collaboration with Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) during The Trilogy Weekend, which was held March 1-3. Branded “Roses Grow With Love,” the weekend’s events showcased the clothing brand’s dynamic creativity while also touting Roanoke as a vibrant and growing tourist destination.

The three days were filled with ticketed events, which included a short documentary screening, private media events, a late night R&B party and a pop-up shopping experience.

The weekend was the culmination of HMBLE HSTLE Clothing’s collaboration with VTC, the first such partnership of its kind. In 2020, HMBLE HSTLE Clothing became the first black-owned licensed vendor to collaborate with the state, according to Duckett.

“I've asked [VTC], like, why did y'all pick us… y'all usually do this stuff with Richmond and Alexandria, D.C. And then you start to realize, we’re just as worthy. We’re just as worthy. We’re just as creative. We’re just as talented… It just provides hope. It can happen,” Duckett says, regarding the significance of his collaboration with VTC.

Duckett and his team set the tone for an extraordinary weekend when they rolled out the red carpet for the premiere of a short documentary titled “The Rewritten Narrative” at the historic Dumas Theatre on March 1. Upon entering the theatre, guests were each given a long-stemmed red rose, a token of the weekend’s theme.

× Expand Lindsey Hull Duckett with his mother, Donna Sweetenberg, at the premiere of "The Rewritten Narrative" on March 1

The film shown that night is a recap of Duckett’s foundation, his inspiration to begin working with children first in ministry and then through his non-profit Humble Hustle Co., and the creative trajectory of HMBLE HSTLE Clothing and its partnership with VTC.

This groundbreaking collaboration, which was initiated in 2020, paved the way for the launch of the joint merchandise collection, also titled the "Rewritten Narrative," in 2021, providing an innovative and stylish way to celebrate tourism in Virginia. “We are thrilled to have worked with HMBLE HSTLE Clothing on this merchandise collaboration,” says Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “By working with organizations like HMBLE HSTLE Clothing, we engage the Black travel audience more effectively and authentically,” she says.

As part of engaging that travel audience, the HMBLE HSTLE Clothing team chose to use The Trilogy Weekend to not only celebrate their successful collaboration with VTC, but also to show off some of Roanoke’s must-see attractions. On March 2nd, HMBLE HSTLE Clothing hosted influencers, PR professionals and journalists in sponsorship by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (Visit VBR), for a private city tour to explore Roanoke's local arts, culture, food and beverage scene. Later that night, Xavier Tramaine & Friends hosted the Lovers and Friends R&B Party at the speakeasy at 202 Social House.

If a Friday evening at the Dumas was the weekend’s opening act and Saturday showcased the best of Roanoke, then Sunday afternoon at The Collective was The Trilogy Weekend’s grand finale. True to the latest collection’s theme, almost every surface was covered with roses. This was no ordinary shopping opportunity.

× Expand Lindsey Hull Shoppers fill the HMBLE HSTLE Clothing pop-up shop in Northwest Roanoke

Guests were invited to participate in writing prompts; giant posters hung on the walls, and paper and pens were placed throughout the space. Museum pieces were on display, showcasing important moments from the HMBLE HSTLE Clothing and VTC collaboration. Guests socialized in front of selfie walls and artwork and peeked into makers’ spaces and the podcast room, where HMBLE HSTLE Clothing team members were producing a live recording.

The far back room remained crowded. As one person left, another quickly entered. This is where the merchandise was displayed. From trucker hats to “From Virginia With Love” t-shirts to “Black Travel is Essential” passport covers to a designer letterman jacket, the collection filled the room. And it was well received — shoppers were lined up to make their purchases.

Proceeds from the weekend will benefit the non-profit Humble Hustle Co., according to Austin Bratton, Humble Hustle Co. brand manager and digital media & marketing specialist. The non-profit is the charitable side to HMBLE HSTLE Clothing.

While this collaboration is ending, exciting initiatives are on the horizon according to Taylor Bush, Humble Hustle Co. accounts manager.

“We're really blessed to be able to use this as a foundation… We've definitely been approached by some other big businesses and organizations, so more to come,” she hints.