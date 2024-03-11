“Monster Flea” Returns to Berglund Center on June 15th!

× Expand Berglund Center

Berglund Center invites you to experience the biggest flea market in Roanoke at Monster Flea on June 15th! Berglund Center is happy to provide a location that provides a safe environment for their customers. This event will have over 200 vendors that will be selling many different types of items. These items range from gently used to brand new. Get ready to score some amazing deals on one-of-a-kind items!

This event offers free admission and free parking!

Vendor spots are on sale NOW! These sell out quickly, so register quickly! Booth rentals are $30 for 1 booth, $50 for 2 booths!

This event will have over 200 vendors that will be selling many different types of items. These items range from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors in attendance.

Vendor spots are on sale now and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: June 15 th , 2024 | Berglund Special Events Center

Show Time: 7:00am

Free admission

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.