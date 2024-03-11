The World’s Greatest Chicago Tribute: Leonid & Friends Comes to Berglund Center on May 13th!

× Expand Berglund Center

Berglund Center is excited to announce Leonid & Friends: The World’s Greatest Chicago Tribute is coming to Berglund Center on May 13th! With multiple sold-out U.S. tours under its belt and hundreds of thousands of fans around the world, Leonid & Friends continues to astound its global audience with its unique ability in capturing the spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago and we’re excited to bring them to Roanoke!

LEONID & FRIENDS have blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago. Leonid Vorobyev's goal was a studio project in dedication to Chicago under the motto “musicians for musicians”. Their first video went viral, but they really gained traction when Chicago itself published the video on its official website. They have since expanded their repertoire to include Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Ides of March, Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, Deep Purple, and new original material. This incredible 11-piece band now has over 700,000 followers across social media, an astonishing 200 million+ video views, and over 200 successful US shows under their belt. The future is only looking up for Leonid & Friends.

For more on Leonid & Friends, visit http://www.leonidandfriends.band

Tickets are on sale now! They are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Leonid & Friends: The World’s Greatest Chicago Tribute:

Event: Monday, May 13 th , 2024 | Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Event Time: 7:30 PM

Tickets Options: $30, $75 (Meet & Greet can be added on for $50)

Parking: $10

