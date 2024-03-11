The Roanoke Foodshed Network Celebrates National Nutrition Month in March

× Expand Courtesy of LEAP

The Roanoke Foodshed Network’s (RFN) Food Access Working Group, supported by the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, is celebrating National Nutrition Month in March. National Nutrition Month is an annual nutrition education and information campaign that focuses on the importance of making informed food choices, developing sound eating routines, and creating physical activity habits.

Roanoke City has some of the worst health outcomes in Virginia, ranking 117 out of 133 localities. In particular, Roanoke experiences some of the highest hospitalization and mortality rates for cardiovascular disease in the state. There are also higher rates of cancer in the region. Health behaviors, like diet and exercise, play a key role in health and reducing risk for chronic disease like heart disease and cancer. However, healthy eating habits aren’t always easy. Eleven percent of all households and over sixteen percent of children in Roanoke are food insecure, meaning that they have limited or uncertain access to adequate food.

In response, Roanoke Foodshed Network partners are working together to ensure our communities can be nourished on any budget. Events and new initiatives in the month of March aim to connect the community with resources that support nutrition.

Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach (CHO) is hosting free nutrition education classes like “Full Plate Living” and “Food and Mood” throughout the region. CHO is also preparing to begin weekly “Community Nights” at Morningside Urban Farm in Southeast Roanoke where families can learn about nutrition, gardening, and other healthy habits and take home fresh produce. Visit carilionclinic.org/calendar for a full list of events. CHO will be sharing information throughout March to raise awareness of the resources available in our communities that support nutrition. Follow @carilioncommunityhealth on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

Virginia Fresh Match, a statewide network of over 135 farmers markets, mobile markets, and community food stores, offers nutrition incentives that double the value of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) dollars spent on fruits and vegetables. With VFM, SNAP shoppers can afford more fruits and vegetables, local farmers earn extra income, and dollars stay in the local economy. In March, VFM is launching a rebrand to help Virginia families bring home more produce. A new logo communicates the network's mission and the abundance of Virginia-grown produce. As part of the rebrand, new marketing materials are now available in seven languages.

Feeding Southwest Virginia recognizes the role of food and nutrition as a critical contributor to health. The organization recently implemented a nutrition policy to demonstrate its commitment to promoting health equity, nourishing neighbors, and developing solutions to address food insecurity. The food bank is prioritizing sourcing and distributing “green” foods, which have the highest nutritional values based on sodium, sugar, and fat content.

Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) is committed to making fruits and vegetables accessible to all. Throughout the month of March, every child who shops at West End Farmers Market (Tuesdays from 3-6 pm) can receive $5 to spend with vendors. SNAP shoppers can double their SNAP match at West End Farmers Market (1027 Patterson Ave.) on March 12. LEAP also accepts and doubles purchases by SNAP, WIC, and Medicaid customers at every farmers market and mobile market stop.

About the Roanoke Foodshed Network

The Roanoke Foodshed Network (RFN) was formed in 2020 as a way to build community and capacity between diverse partners working to address food systems change in the Roanoke region. The goals of this network have grown out of a decade of conversations with farmers, planners, and local food advocates. The RFN aspires to develop a comprehensive approach to creating a more equitable and resilient food and farming system that produces health and abundance in the Roanoke region. The Roanoke-based nonprofit Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) is a fiscal sponsor for the network. Other leading network partners include Carilion Clinic, Feeding Southwest Virginia, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the Virginia Tech Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation.

About Feeding Southwest Virginia

Feeding Southwest Virginia is a member of Feeding America®. For the last four decades, the Food Bank's ultimate mission has been to: nourish neighbors, engage community partners, and develop solutions to address food insecurity. The primary function of the Food Bank is to secure and distribute large quantities of food for our neighbors. Approximately $30 million worth of food and grocery-related products are channeled annually through more than 370 food pantries and meal programs in our 26-county, 9-city region. Visit www.feedingswva.org for more information or like us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @feedingswva.

About Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic is a not-for-profit health care organization serving more than one million people in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and Southwest Virginia regions. Headquartered in Roanoke, Carilion’s comprehensive hospital network, primary and specialty physician practices, and other complementary services deliver high-quality, patient-centered care close to home. Carilion’s enduring commitment to the health of our communities has advanced over the last decade but remains grounded in providing care to patients regardless of their ability to pay. Beginning with the transformation to the clinic model of a physician-led, integrated health care system, Carilion has developed robust academic partnerships with the creation of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, and Radford University Carilion’s school for allied health sciences. Carilion advances care through education and research elements and continues to rely on the generous support of donors to advance its mission to improve the health of the communities we serve. For more information, visit CarilionClinic.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About LEAP

Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) is a Roanoke-based 501c3 nonprofit. Founded in 2009, LEAP strives to nurture equitable food and farming systems that prioritize health and abundance. LEAP programs include two farmers markets, a mobile market, a farm share, a food hub, a commercial kitchen, three community gardens, and robust nutrition incentive programs. LEAP will be opening a retail store in 2024 at its location in Roanoke’s West End neighborhood. LEAP also serves as a fiscal sponsor for Roanoke Foodshed Network and Virginia Fresh Match. Learn more about LEAP at leapforlocalfood.org.

About Virginia Fresh Match

Virginia Fresh Match (VFM) is a network of farmers markets, mobile markets, and community food stores across Virginia. VFM locations offer nutrition incentives that double the value of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) dollars spent on fruits and vegetables. With VFM, SNAP shoppers can afford more fruits and vegetables, local farmers earn extra income, and more dollars stay in the local economy. Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) serves as fiscal sponsor. Learn more at VirginiaFreshMatch.org.