Valley Wealth Group Appoints George Wootten IV As Chief Financial Officer

Expand Courtesy of Valley Wealth Group Valley Wealth Group (VWG) has promoted George Wootten IV to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Since joining VWG in 2015, Wootten has served primarily as an Investment Analyst. Specifically, Wootten managed and implemented the firm’s proprietary investment model portfolios. In addition to his role as Investment Analyst, Wootten has taken on many other responsibilities within the organization including, managing the internal financials of the firm, employee benefits and compensation, practice management and acquisition, and overall strategic planning of VWG.

Prior to VWG, Wootten served as an intern in the wealth management division of Valley Bank while earning his B.A. Degree in finance at James Madison University. Wootten is also an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®).

According to Jaret Mutter, President of VWG “George has been with our firm since the beginning and his dedication to the success of our clients and the firm is indisputable. He is an exceptional young professional within the industry and our clients as well as our firm are fortunate to have him. George has long been an integral part of the group, and I am excited to see him continue to excel in his new role as CFO.”

Valley Wealth Group is a dynamic wealth management firm specializing in financial and retirement planning.