First Look: Six and Sky Rooftop Grille

Roanoke’s highly anticipated rooftop restaurant and bar atop Center in the Square is now open.

× Expand Anne Tate The food is great, but the view might be even better!

More than a year after it was first announced, Six and Sky Rooftop Grille – Roanoke’s newest elevated restaurant and bar – opened to the public on Tuesday, March 12.

Located on the sixth and seventh floors of Center in the Square at 1 Market Square, Six and Sky’s sprawling views of Star City are unmatched. From the Taubman Museum of Art and the Hotel Roanoke to the City Market Building, many downtown landmarks (all surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains) can be seen from atop the restaurant’s highest patio.

The interior is modern and elegant, featuring a butterfly mural in the entryway, rippled tile behind the bar, and plush booths throughout. With 93 seats in the indoor dining room and 72 outdoors, there’s plenty of room for Roanokers to dine with a view.

Six and Sky’s menu is expansive and primarily features seafood, including oysters, lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, red snapper, crab cakes and more. Options also include steak with seafood add-ons, a signature rooftop burger, truffle fries, entree salads and homemade desserts.

× 1 of 2 Expand Anne Tate The writer's meal included burrata with truffle oil, pesto, grape tomatoes, and crostini; red snapper + crab cake entrees. × 2 of 2 Expand Anne Tate Prev Next

The drink menu is large, too, with a variety of wines, beers, and spirits to choose from. All of the restaurant’s cocktails were created in-house, with the exception of one — the Key Lime Pie Cocktail from Brady’s Distillery. No alcohol is currently being served because the restaurant is waiting for its liquor license, however, that could change as early as today, March 13.

Six and Sky is locally owned by JD Sutphin, Jo Jo Soprano and Brian Brady, and managed by Parry Restaurant Group, the team behind local restaurants Tuco’s Taqueria and Beamer’s 25.

Preview Six and Sky’s menu and make a reservation HERE.