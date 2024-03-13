Comfort & Confidence

Ruby Ribbon’s Joan Duus is on a mission to help women discover healthier, more comfortable alternatives to traditional shapewear and intimates.

There are so many inspirational women in our region who are helping and encouraging other women in their journey to becoming the best versions of themselves. Joan Duus is one of them.

As an Executive Director and Independent Stylist for Ruby Ribbon, a unique shapewear and intimates company, Joan helps women build confidence, prioritize their breast health and subsequently, improve their overall well-being. She also assists them with building careers meaningful to them through the company’s business opportunities.

Her passion for the brand began over seven years ago when she gave their merchandise a go for herself. A friend sent her Ruby Ribbon’s flagship product, the cami. “I was so impressed with the support I got, the comfort and the fact that it was wire free,” she says.

In 2016, Joan made the decision to become a stylist so she could get other women to see the unmatched benefits of Ruby Ribbon’s offerings. Since then, she has become a vital asset to the brand, holding the number seven spot for career sales and the number five spot for sponsoring and bringing other women into the company.

Ruby Ribbon celebrates women of all body types with their inclusive sizing. While they have a complete line of leggings, swimwear and activewear, the company is best known for their demis and camis that come in different levels of shape and support. The level four original cami has been a life changer for Duus with its extra back support panel. “I have scoliosis, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia and degenerative disc disease in my neck and before Ruby Ribbon, I was in constant pain and discomfort.” The camis’ compression technology also offers plenty of lift and support while alleviating back pain and facilitating in improving posture.

Both of these products serve as healthier alternatives for breast health than standard bras with underwire because they provide wireless support. “It eliminates friction under the breast which can cause cysts,” Joan explains. “It’s also good for women with lymphedema of the breast tissue because the compression that our molded cups offer will reduce the inflammation and swelling. No other undergarment offers that.”

Recently, Duus sat down with the head of oncology and other professionals involved with the building of Carilion’s new, world-class cancer center to discuss the benefits of these bra replacements, specifically for women who have undergone lumpectomies and mastectomies.

While the most challenging part of her job is trying to persuade women to give the products a try, the best feeling is when those that do fall in love with them, just like she once did. “The most rewarding part of my job is helping women find a comfortable, supportive undergarment that relieves strain on their shoulders [and] eliminates the digging under the breast tissue by a restrictive band,” says Joan.

For those interested in trying Ruby Ribbon out, Joan offers in-person fittings at her home in the Cave Spring area by appointment and, for groups of five or more, will bring a selection of products to other people’s homes for them to check out. She also sets up at Junior League of Roanoke Valley’s annual Stocked Market each year and at other large local vendor events.

When she isn’t hard at work, Joan can be found spending quality time with her precious children, granddaughter, her husband of over 50 years and their three fur babies — a Maine Coon named Floyd and their two adorable Bichon Frisé puppies, Fitz and Faith.

To learn more about Ruby Ribbon, visit Joan’s website or her Facebook group. She can also be reached by phone at 540-537-2960.