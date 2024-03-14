Virginia Western Event Puts Spotlight on Administrative Professionals

× Expand Courtesy of The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Virginia Western Community College Workforce Solutions Division will host “Let Them Shine: An Administrative Professionals Celebration” at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center on April 24.

The Virginia Western Community College Workforce Solutions Division launches “Let Them Shine: An Administrative Professionals Celebration,” an annual event to recognize and invest in those who fill these key roles in organizations across the region.

“Let Them Shine” will take place at Hotel Roanoke from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 24. The event will provide personal and professional development, with robust guest speakers, activities and a gourmet lunch. There will also be special gifts for attendees.

“We are providing an upscale signature event to allow employers to thank their administrative professionals who fill this cornerstone,” said Regina Cook, who is corporate training lead, workforce development specialist, and organizational development strategist at Virginia Western, and emcee for the event.

Guest speakers are:

Mandi Boltinghouse, QMHP: “Building Mental Resilience: The Spark Within”

Linda Corbitt, MBA: “Using Nutrition as a Catalyst for Glowing, Effortless Energy”

Alexander Scott, MBA, M.A.: “Ignite Positive Mindset to Cultivate Strong Relationships”

“These topics recognize the critical capacity of administrative professionals’ roles for ongoing operations and organizational sustainability,” Cook said.

Tickets are $149 each, with event parking included, and space is limited. To register, email Regina Cook at rcook@virginiawestern.edu, or call her at (540) 857-6243 (office) or (540) 205-4723 (cell) by April 17.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.