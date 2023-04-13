Salem Museum Speaker Series: Taking a Look Through Their Eyes

The Salem Museum’s newest gallery, Through Their Eyes: The Moments That Made Salem, was the biggest project that the Museum had undertaken in many years. The Gallery relates a local history that spans 350 years of Salem and Roanoke County history. The project took more than a year to complete, with a majority of the time spent in research and design.

Courtesy of Salem Museum & Historical Society Alex Burke, Assistant Director of the Salem Museum

On Thursday, April 20 at 7pm, Alex Burke, the Museum’s assistant director and chief exhibit designer, will provide a “behind the scenes” look at what went into the Gallery’s development. He will describe the challenges in selecting which historical events and individual eye witnesses to include, and the complicated process of fabricating the exhibit panels. Learn how Burke overcame these challenges to develop a Gallery that visitors consistently describe as fascinating. He will also share some of his favorite stories, including several that surprised him—and continue to surprise and delight our visitors.

This in-person event is free and open to the public.

In Through Their Eyes, history gets personal. Visitors experience the emotional, life-changing impact of each of these events—including the coming of the railroad, the end of the Civil War, desegregation, the Flood of ’85, and so many more. “The Gallery is really special because it gives us a chance to put a face to history,” said Burke. “Visitors experience the feelings and significance associated with these moments, truly bringing these events alive.”

Alex Burke is the Assistant Director of the Salem Museum. A Salem native, he graduated from both Glenvar High School and Roanoke College. At Roanoke, he studied history, with a major focus on the American Civil War and 18th Century America. Currently, he is enrolled in the MBA program at VCU. He has been associated with the Salem Museum since interning in 2014, and was hired as a professional employee in 2016. He is the chief historian and exhibit designer for the Museum and is an in-demand speaker.

About the Salem Museum & Historical Society

The Salem Museum & Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization preserving and celebrating the history of Salem, Virginia, which was founded in 1802. The Salem Museum is located next to Longwood Park in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Museum admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The Museum has a gift shop and ample free parking. 540-389-6760. salemmuseum.org