Mill Mountain Theatre Presents Best of Broadway

Fans from The Golden Age of Broadway to the contemporary age get ready to sing with Mill Mountain Theatre at the “Best of Broadway” concert.

The hit concert series, Mill Mountain Music returns to the Trinkle MainStage with the “Best of Broadway” an ode to some of Broadway’s biggest fan favorites on April 28th and April 29th. Mill Mountain Theatre has brought in elite vocalists from the Roanoke region and seasoned performers from around the country.

For three shows only, experience music handpicked from MMT’s resident maestro, Seth Davis, including music from shows such as “Wicked,” “Les Misérables,” “My Fair Lady,” “Rent,” “West Side Story,” “Music Man,” “South Pacific,” “A Little Night Music” and more!

The “Best of Broadway” will feature a live band of local musicians JT Fauber, Teresa Hedrick, Mike Havens and Caroline Moledor - all uplifted by Mill Mountain Theatre’s resident Music Director, Seth Davis.

Returning to the Trinkle MainStage as featured vocalists throughout the performance are Matthew Carter, Sarah Coleman, Larry Kufel and Josh Polk. MMT has also enlisted top regional youth talent from local high schools, Elise LeGault and Ben Armstrong. Making her Trinkle MainStage debut is Francesca Reilly, a member of MMT’s education department. In addition to Reilly, Both Kufel and Polk are administrative staff members at Mill Mountain Theatre.

The creative team consists of Seth Davis (Music Director), Ginger Poole (Staging Director), Savannah Woodruff (Lighting and Sound Designer) and Matt Shields (Director of Production).

The “Best of Broadway” begins performances on April 28th and runs through April 29th on the Trinkle MainStage. Individual, season tickets and group tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.

Sponsors and grantors for the “Best of Broadway” include Adobe Creative Express, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics, Skyline National Bank, Center in the Square, Actors’ Equity Association, Theatre Communications Group, National Endowment for the Arts and Virginia Commission for the Arts.