Capps Home Building Center Expands to Troutville

Today Capps Home Building Center announced the addition of their new location in Troutville, Virginia.

Customers at Smith Mountain Lake and surrounding areas have enjoyed the excellent customer service and building products that Capps HBC has offered for forty-five years. Capps will bring their expansive knowledge and dedicated customer service to the Troutville area in April of 2023.

“After working for other companies, being a member of Capps is a completely different experience,” says David Quilodran in Contractor Sales, “every Capps employee is invested in making the experience the best it can be for the customer.”

Bruce Shelton, CEO of Capps, adds, “Over the last 45 years, our employees have worked hard to establish a brand associated with superior customer service, quality products, and the highest ethical standards in everything that we do. Our Troutville location is a culmination of their efforts, and we are proud to expand our brand into this new market.”

Capps Home Building Center - Troutville will focus on the professional building contractor by offering premium products and a showroom for windows, doors, composite decking, siding, and interior molding to name a few. The store will feature full delivery capabilities, estimating services, and 24/7 on-line account access.

Contractors and retail customers alike will tell you – at Capps, you’ll always find the help you need from friendly people you can trust.

Follow them on Facebook for updates.