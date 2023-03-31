Friendship Hosts Preview of Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival

× Expand Courtesy of Friendship Pictured left to right: Donald Davis, Kim Weitkamp, Adam Booth, and Beth Horner.

Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival featured a preview event at Friendship Assisted Living! While the official 2023 Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival runs Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 1 in Fincastle, Friendship Assisted Living hosted a preview event the afternoon before the Festival.

“Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival is about sharing fun stories that bring a smile to people’s faces,” said Stephanie Hatcher, Director of Activities at Friendship Assisted Living, “and we want to bring some of those stories to our residents who can’t be there in person.” Friendship is a sponsor of the festival, which raises funds for Camp Bethel in Fincastle.

An afternoon with Donald Davis, Kim Weitkamp, Adam Booth and Beth Horner, provided a heartwarming preview of the popular festival. Friendship Assisted Living’s 91 residents have all been invited to the event, which will be hosted in the spacious dining room.

Camp Bethel is the outdoor ministry of the Virlina District Church of the Brethren, which also founded Friendship in 1966 to care for older adults in the community. While Friendship’s name and affiliation have since changed, Friendship enjoys supporting a local camp and event with shared roots.

After Friendship’s preview of Sounds of the Mountain Storytelling Festival, be sure to check out the official festival running from March 31 to April 1 in Fincastle!

About Friendship

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, an on-site physician clinic and pharmacy, and Bistro ’66, its new dining venue that is open seven days a week. Friendship is a world-class community where the needs of adults and rehabilitations patients of all ages are met within a caring community that inspires purpose in life. Visit friendship.us for more information.