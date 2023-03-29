Virginia Children's Theatre to Showcase James and the Giant Peach

The production will have a mainstage run and tour throughout Virginia during summer 2023.

× Expand Courtesy of Virginia Children's Theatre

A delightful musical spectacular adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl adventure, JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, makes its way to Virginia Children’s Theatre this spring and summer. The production will take the stage April 28 and 29, 2023 at the Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW). After the mainstage run, the production will then tour throughout Virginia from May 13 - June 24. JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH will be directed by Eric Gelb.

Captivating audiences of all ages, JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH is full of unique comedy, over the top characters, a clever set and fashionable costumes that will keep audiences engaged the entire time. The amazing adventure of James Henry Trotter will fulfill the fantasy of anyone who has ever dreamed of escape. Roald Dahl’s story comes hilariously to life in this delightful dramatization. Families will fall in love with the magical sweetness of a young boy on a whirlwind musical adventure to find his chosen family!

Every season, VCT produces a spring musical that enjoys both a mainstage run and a statewide tour. The tour is offered to universities, schools, libraries, community organizations and performing arts centers. This program allows young people to open their creative minds, explore literature in a theatrical way and embrace the beauty of musical theatre without having to travel far from home to experience it. There are currently still a few tour bookings available, interested organizations may call (540) 400-7795, or email groupsales@virginiachildrenstheatre.org, to schedule a tour date.

“We are thrilled to bring this larger than life, fresh, NEW musical version of JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH to the commonwealth,” says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. “We have a team of top-notch professional artists coming in from all over the United States, including NY and LA! I could not be more thrilled to have New York based creative, Eric Gelb, join VCT as our Director for this production. He has a wealth of knowledge in the TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) realm; being a graduate of the NYU Educational Theatre program. His credits range from Broadway and Regional Theatre to Live Family Themed Entertainment. He has a wealth of knowledge to share with our young artists and professionals at VCT!”

VCT Newcomer, Director Eric Gelb, declares his excitement for visiting the area. “I'm ecstatic to come to VCT! I've done contracts in Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, on tour, cruise ships and here on Broadway in NYC, but so far Roanoke has been one of the warmest and proudest communities I've experienced. The community is so clearly committed to supporting the next generation through the nourishing and inclusive work that professional Theatre for Young Audiences does. That makes it all the more special that one of the themes in the show is community and found family - so I'm hopeful that the Roanoke adult community specifically will take advantage of the opportunity to share a few hours in the theatre with a young person in THEIR community. It runs one hour and makes for such a great first theatre going experience - we can't wait to share it!"

For more information, patrons may contact VCT at (540) 400-7795. Tickets are available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org or by calling the Jefferson Center box office at (540) 345-2550.

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The cast of JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH includes:

Calan Johnson as James

as James Riley Parks as James

as James Drew D’Alessandro as James (These three actors will alternate performances both on the mainstage and statewide tour.)

as James (These three actors will alternate performances both on the mainstage and statewide tour.) Christopher Kyle as Ladahlord/Buzz

as Ladahlord/Buzz Alivia Brown as Aunt Spiker

as Aunt Spiker Will McLoney as Aunt Sponge

as Aunt Sponge Amber Voeller as Spider

as Spider Nick Disandro as Grasshopper/Billy Bobby-Cop

as Grasshopper/Billy Bobby-Cop CJ Desantis as Centipede

as Centipede Akilah Ramsey as Ladybug/Bitsy Botana

as Ladybug/Bitsy Botana Alex Voeller as Earthworm

as Earthworm Carter Cecil as Hollywood Agent Sidekick

as Hollywood Agent Sidekick Megan Corbett as Madame Guild President

as Madame Guild President Cameron Wimbish as Karl Kreatour Beahlen Deacon as Ida Walters

as Karl Kreatour as Ida Walters Angelia Witcher as Reporter Assistant Keegan Montgomery as Matron Nurse

as Reporter Assistant as Matron Nurse Nico Anderson as Ridgley Rapscallion

as Ridgley Rapscallion Ella Kirk as Doreen Driggles

as Doreen Driggles Braelyn Skelton as Violet Funkschmeller

The creative team includes Producer/Music Director Brett J. Roden, Director Eric Gelb, Choreographer Megan Tatum, Resident Stage Manager Emily Fruendt, Set Designer Jimmy Ray Ward, Set Builder Star City Sets, Lighting Designer Barry Gawinksi, Sound Designer Allen Sanders, Costume Designer Katherine Brand, Props Master/Production Manager Kenzie Conner, Board Operator Samuel Wood and Puppet Design and Build by Brendan Malafronte.

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH DIRECTOR

ERIC GELB (Director) (He/Him) believes that access to diverse and high-quality Musical Theatre Education and Entertainment for young adults is critically important in helping them become more intelligent, empathetic and resilient. Broadway/Off-Broadway: Hamilton (SDCF Resident Director Shadow), Head Over Heels & Little Shop of Horrors (co-producer), Wicked Intern, 53% Of and Patience (Company Manager, 2nd Stage Theatre). Other Directing: Legoland New York, Footloose (Fordham University), Xanadu (The Rose Theater, Omaha). At NYU: Legally Blonde, Beauty and the Beast, Spelling Bee, Mary Poppins. Eric has managed replica productions on the high seas with Six on Norwegian Cruise Line, helped produce spectaculars on the streets of N

YC as a Creative Coordinator for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and brought to life world-famous characters at Walt Disney World & Sesame Street Land. After receiving his Bachelor's in Educational Theatre from New York University ‘20, Eric was selected to be part of the Inaugural Cohorts (‘21) of both Broadway For Racial Justice’s Casting Initiative & Baseline Theatrical’s Beyond the Stagedoor Management Program. He is a TEDxBroadway Young Professional (‘17) and is an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation. www.ericgelbnyc.com

ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional theatre in the commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT produces a variety of high caliber professional literature based musicals, concerts, and issue driven plays each season. These productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theatre Academy provides year-round high-quality music, theatre and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & camps and outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!