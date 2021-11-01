Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center Hosting Community “Meet the Robot!” Event

× Expand Courtesy LewisGale Regional Health System LGMC_Bronchoscope Nelson Greene, MD, conducts a robotic bronchoscope simulation.

The Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center is marking National Lung Cancer Awareness Month by hosting a free “Meet the Robot!” community event on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd. in Salem. Attendees can safely get hands-on experience driving the robotic bronchoscope in a simulated lung module. They will also be able to talk with medical experts about the advances for early diagnosis and treatment for lung cancer.

Robotic bronchoscopy is used to look directly at the airways in the lungs to diagnose problems and can perform minimally invasive biopsies, which can lead to early diagnosis and treatment for lung cancer. The Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center is the first in Virginia to use robotic bronchoscope technology for biopsy procedures.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages. But this robotic tool provides improved reach, vision and control for surgeons, helping us diagnose lung cancer in an early stage where it can be treated more effectively,” said Nelson Greene, MD, board-certified specialist in pulmonary diseases and critical care medicine.

“We want our family, friends, and neighbors to know how proud we are to lead the charge in the Commonwealth with this new offering,” said April Woodward, vice president of oncology. “This technology means that members of our community can be seen right here in their own backyard, rather than traveling hours away for this specialized service. It also means patients from other areas will travel to our hospital to benefit from this technological advancement.”

COVID-19 measures will be implemented to ensure state guidelines are maintained throughout the event.

