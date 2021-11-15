Carilion Appoints Philanthropy Head

Carilion’s reputation for philanthropy has just taken a big step forward with the appointment of Ralph Alee, the first Vice President for Philanthropy.

Ralph Alee

Alee will coordinate fundraising throughout the system and will work in with upper-level executives in strategic planning for improving philanthropy through Carilion, according to a press release. He will also help with Carilion’s $100 million Capital campaign that will build a new cancer center.

Alee is responsible for the Carilion Clinic Foundation and oversees the Foundation’s day-to-day operations. He has nearly 30 years’ experience in philanthropy management, including leading capital campaigns, major gift solicitation, strategic planning, foundation board management, budget management and special events.

He has been at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, where he served as executive director for philanthropy – medicine.

His previous experience includes development roles at the University of Florida Health and UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital, St. John Hospital and Medical Center and Henry Ford Health System.

