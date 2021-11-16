Spectacular Sides for Thanksgiving Dinner

We all have our favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes (don’t forget the tiny marshmallows on top!), cornbread or chestnut stuffing, Brussel sprouts or collard greens and homemade or jellied cranberry sauce. Roasted turkey may take center stage on your Thanksgiving table, but delicious and delightful sides are always a highlight of this holiday meal. It is a pleasure to share my family’s treasured Thanksgiving side dish recipes with you.

Parmesan Prosciutto Green Beans

This recipe is my rendition of the traditional green bean casserole with French fried onions. I always make these festive green beans on every holiday and there are never any leftovers!

× Expand Becky Ellis Parmesan Prosciutto Green Beans

Parmesan Prosciutto Green Beans

6 servings

1½ pounds fresh green beans

3 oz prosciutto (I use the packaged Boar’s Head brand. Prosciutto sliced in the deli may not fry very well)

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup shaved Parmesan

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/2 stick butter, cut into small pats

Wash green beans and remove stems. Place in large pot of boiling water (no need to add salt since this recipe has lots of salty ingredients). Cook beans until they are just tender. Drain and set aside.

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place olive oil in a frying pan and place over medium-high heat. When oil is hot place prosciutto slices in the pan and fry, turning once, until prosciutto is crispy. Remove slices from pan and place on a plate lined with paper towels.

In a bowl combine parmesan and panko bread crumbs. Place green beans in a baking dish and sprinkle with panko bread crumb mixture, toss to combine. Dot the green beans with the butter pats. Crumble the prosciutto and sprinkle it over the green beans. Place green beans in oven and bake for 30 minutes.

Boursin Creamed Pearl Onion Casserole

My mom made creamed pearl onions on Thanksgiving and I absolutely loved them. I updated her recipe by adding Boursin Caramelized Onion and Herb Cheese.

Boursin Creamed Pearl Onion Casserole

4-6 servings

12 ounce package frozen pearl onions, thawed slightly

5.2 ounce Boursin Caramelized Onion and Herb Cheese

½ cup grated Swiss cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup fresh bread crumbs

3 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place pearl onions and Boursin cheese in a bowl. Stir to coat the pearl onions with the Boursin cheese. Add Swiss cheese and stir to combine.

Light grease a 9 inch x 2 inch au gratin dish. Place pearl onion cheese mixture in the au gratin dish.

In a small bowl, combine Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. Sprinkle bread crumb mixture evenly over pearl onions. Dot with butter and sprinkle with black pepper.

Bake for 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Bacon Balsamic Deviled Eggs

Our family loves deviled eggs, especially when they are made when our neighbors share their freshly laid chicken eggs with us.

Bacon and Balsamic Deviled Eggs

Makes 24

12 hard-cooked eggs

10 bacon slices, cooked crisp and crumbled

2/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons very finely chopped shallot

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cornichon or sweet midget pickle for garnish, sliced into thin slices

Paprika for garnish

To cook the perfect hard-cooked egg: Fill large pot with water (enough to cover the eggs you are going to cook). Add a little salt. Bring water to a rolling boil. Place eggs in boiling water and cover pot. Reduce heat to low and cook, covered for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and drain water out of pot. Add ice to eggs to immediately stop cooking and allow to cool quickly for peeling.

Peel eggs and rinse well to remove any bits of shell. Cut eggs in half lengthwise and scoop out the yolks. Put yolks in separate bowl and mash. Add bacon, mayonnaise, shallot, mustard, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined. Spoon the mixture in the egg halves evenly (use a piping bag with a large star tip to pipe the filling into the eggs to make the eggs look “fancy”). Garnish each egg half with a slice of cornichon and sprinkle with paprika.

Tip: If you want your deviled eggs to sit up straight on the plate, cut a tiny piece of the ends of the eggs. Cut the eggs in half horizontally and remove yolks. Make the deviled egg filling and fill the eggs. Place them on the plate and they will sit up perfectly straight.

× Expand Becky Ellis Clementine Rosemary Cranberry Sauce

Clementine Rosemary Cranberry Sauce

This homemade cranberry sauce adds a splash of color and fabulous flavor to my Thanksgiving table. You can make this sauce ahead of time and place in the freezer. Remove from freezer 1 hour ahead of service to thaw.

Ingredients:

1½ cups fresh cranberries

1 cup sugar

4 clementines peeled, segmented and cut into small pieces

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Place cranberries, sugar and chopped clementines in a saucepan. Stir. Heat over medium heat until sugar is melted and some of the cranberries start to pop. Add rosemary and stir. Continue to cook over low heat until the sauce starts to thicken (approximately 10 minutes). Remove from heat and allow to cool.

About the Author:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @cocktails_w_bubblybee.