SWVA Ballet's 30th Production Live This Year

For 29 Decembers, the curtain has risen on Roanoke’s premier stage to the stirring strains of Tchaikovsky. For 29 Decembers, the bejeweled bodices and fanciful sets have set a magical mood for thousands in the audience. For 29 Decembers, the region’s top dancers have commanded ovations for each of their performances.

Featuring a cast of over 125 performers that represent more than 12 dance schools as well as community members who shine in roles from party parents to mischievous mice, Southwest Virginia Ballet’s Nutcracker is the largest and the longest running in the Roanoke region. It is also beloved by its community, receiving Platinum Awards in 2018, 2019 and even in 2020 by The Roanoker magazine.

SVB’s Nutcracker features original choreography by artistic director Pedro Szalay, and performances by the dancers of Southwest Virginia Ballet, recent winners of the prestigious Grishko Award at the New Prague Dance Festival in the Czech Republic.

NEW this year:

The Roanoke Valley Children's Choir will be joining us on stage, adding some beautiful LIVE vocals!

SVB will be honoring Local Heroes – employees at local grocery stores, hospitals, senior living communities, veterinarian clinics and first responders – with FREE tickets to the performances!

The world’s best-known ballet, “The Nutcracker” is adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King." It’s the story of a celebration of yore, where dolls come to life, Christmas trees magically grow, mice and soldiers battle, sweets from exotic lands surprise and the Sugar Plum fairy delights with her leaps and turns and intricate footwork. Pytor Tchaikovsky’s orchestral score is as familiar as it is acclaimed — a near soundtrack to the holidays.

Prior to both performances, audience members can be part of a VIP experience – viewing final dancer warmups, dancing on stage under artistic director Szalay’s instruction, touring backstage to see what really goes on just before a LIVE show and obtaining cast autographs. To participate, select the VIP Experience after purchasing show tickets! The cost is $12. Limited availability prior to both shows.

Southwest Virginia Ballet, an award-winning, pre-professional dance company is in its 31st year with four dozen company members, ages 10-18. Company members travel from Blacksburg, Henry County, Galax and beyond, dancing together in a newly renovated studio in the Roanoke Industrial Center each Saturday from August through May. Company membership, instruction and costumes are provided FREE OF CHARGE. Membership is based on demonstrated skill level and is open to all dancers without regard to gender, race, color or national origin.

The Nutcracker performances are:

December 11, 2021 at 3pm & December 12, 2021 at 3pm.

Tickets start at $20, although they are limited at that price.

Contact: Carol Jessee, Executive Director

540-387-3978

carol@svballet.org