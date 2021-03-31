SML Chamber to Host Restaurant Week

SML Chamber will host their inaugural Restaurant Week at Smith Mountain Lake April 19-May 1.

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today it is organizing the first SML Restaurant Week, which will take place April 19-May 1.

Throughout the week, diners may visit participating restaurants offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert specials at four different price points: $5, $10, $20 and $30.

“The Chamber is excited to bring the first Restaurant Week to the greater Smith Mountain Lake community,” said Erin Stanley, SMLRCC Member Relations and Events Director. “These are popular events in other markets such as Roanoke, Blacksburg and Richmond, and we’re confident residents and visitors will enjoy exploring the diverse restaurant scene at the lake.”

The specials will be available for dine-in and carry out and, after completing their meal at a participating restaurant, diners will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of 15 gift certificates to area eateries worth $25 each, Stanley said.

“This allows a few of our area restaurants who aren’t yet open for the season the opportunity to participate, and it encourages diners to try a number of establishments throughout the week,” Stanley said.

The Chamber will promote the event online at SMLRestaurantWeek.com and through a variety of traditional and social media outlets. In addition, a promotional video was created by Next Generation Designs.

Stanley said the number of restaurants participating has already topped 25. Confirmed participants include:

Bojangles - Westlake

Buddy's BBQ

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

Clam Diggers Seafood

Diamond Hill General Store

El Rio - Rocky Mount

El Rio - Westlake

FarmBurguesa

Franklin County Distilleries

Homestead Creamery

Kupkakery Bakery

Lake Mart & Deli

Magnum Point Marina

Mango's Bar & Grill

Napoli Cowboy

Nauti Mo's

Old Oak Cafe

Portside Grill & Bar

SML Coffee House

Subway - Westlake

Teriyaki House

The Blackwater Cafe

The Copper Kettle

The Whole Bean Coffee House

Vinny's Italian Grill

Find a link to participating restaurants and more details at SMLRestaurantWeek.com.

About Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

The SMLRCC is dedicated to promoting tourism and growing business for its members and the community. As a member-driven organization with 650 members, the SMLRCC provides information, advocacy, and support to the lake’s growing business community. SMLRCC’s goal is to strengthen the social and economic environment of the region. Visit online at visitsmithmountainlake.com.