Vinton Dogwood Festival Returns in April

Courtesy of Vinton Dogwood Festival Fuzzy Logic and Mended Fences will be the featured entertainment for this year's festival.

Vinton has cause for celebration. After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the region’s longest running festival, the Vinton Dogwood Festival, will return this year on April 23 and 24. The 66th annual event will be slightly different than past years due to state mandated health restrictions, but organizers promise the festival will feature many familiar vendors and activities.

“It was unfortunate that we had to cancel it last year, but we knew it was in the best interest of the community. We made the best decision we could with the information we had at the time,” Mary Beth Layman, special programs director for the festival, remembers. “All of our volunteers and vendors were very cooperative.”

This year, organizers are working with officials from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District to ensure that the festival can happen while adhering to proper masking and social distancing guidelines. Sanitizing stations will be spread throughout the festival grounds.

“The layout of the festival is going to be different this year out of necessity. We’ll have a good amount of space between vendors,” she says, adding that vendors will be required to wear masks and gloves. “The festival will be divided into three areas: vendors, car show and kids’ zone. There will be four entry and exit points that are set up in the downtown area. We will monitor the number of people entering and exiting the festival grounds.”

Courtesy of Vinton Dogwood Festival The annual car show associated with the festival will take place on April 24.

While she’s reluctant to estimate how many people will attend the festival this year due to differing comfort levels with mass gatherings, Layman is hopeful that the community will support the festival given the positive response from those she has talked to.

“Some people will be comfortable coming to an outdoor setting, others won’t. We totally respect people’s comfort levels,” she says. In the past, the festival has averaged between 15,000 and 20,000 people over a five-day period.

While there was uncertainty among organizers about how many vendors would be interested in participating in the festival given that the pandemic is still a major concern, Layman reports that they have received an “excellent response” from vendors.

At last count, a total of 69 craft vendors, 18 retail vendors and six food vendors have signed up to be at the festival. Layman adds that the festival will likely increase traffic to Joe Goodpies, Our Daily Bread, Dogwood Restaurant and Big Belly Deli.

A drive-by/walk-by parade will be on April 23, 24 and 25 along Washington Avenue. “We’re encouraging residents and businesses in downtown Vinton to decorate their yards, porches, windows and storefronts with colorful and whimsical decorations,” she explains.

Local bands Fuzzy Logic and Mended Fences will be performing from 6-10 p.m. on April 23. There will be a $5 cover charge.

Courtesy of Vinton Dogwood Festival The festival will continue last year's tradition of holding a shoebox float parade. This float was submitted last year by Riley Spradlin.

The main entertainment for the following day will be a free screening of Disney’s The Lion King, which will take place at the Vinton Farmers’ Market at dusk.

Although the traditional festival wasn’t held last year, organizers put together the idea of holding a virtual shoebox parade. Children and families were able to submit photos of their very own parade floats that were made out of shoeboxes.

“It turned out delightful,” Layman says. Due to just how popular it was, the parade will be held this year as well on April 24 at 2 p.m.

The annual car show, which will be hosted by the Roanoke Valley Regional AACA, will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 24 at the Vinton Baptist Church parking lot. Pre-registration for the show is $15 per entry and ends on April 17. Registration after April 17 is $20 per entry. Registration will start at 9 a.m. on the day of the show, with judging beginning at 1 p.m.

Awards that will be given out include top three antique/original, top three modified, best original and best modified. The awards presentation will take place at 3 p.m.

The kids’ zone will be on at the Vinton Farmers’ Market on April 24 from 11 a.m.-3p.m. It will include Little Critters Petting Zoo, juggler David Bear Stuart, Kids Square, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) demonstration and take-home experiments, cupcake walk, games and prizes, bubble wrap stomp, take-home crafts for a variety of ages and free popcorn, water and goodie bags.

Despite the fact the festival wasn’t held last year, Olivia Grace Robertson was crowned queen on July 4. “It was very important to maintain the tradition last year,” Layman says. The presentation of the Dogwood Festival court and the crowning of the queen will take place at the Vinton Municipal Building on April 24.

“The community should anticipate a couple of days of fun activities that will appeal to a variety of ages and interests. It will be a great opportunity to get outside, enjoy springtime and safely be around other people,” Layman says. “The Dogwood Festival is such a tradition in Vinton. It’s like a reunion. Everyone is welcome. People look forward to it.”

The festival traces its roots back to 1956 when the Vinton Band Boosters financed new uniforms for the William Byrd High School band by selling small dogwood trees. The idea morphed into a community project that eventually became the festival that locals today know and love.

Additional information about the festival can be found at: https://www.vintondogwoodfestival.org.

About the Author:

Aila Boyd is an educator and journalist who resides in Roanoke. She holds an MFA in Writing from Lindenwood University.