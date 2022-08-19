Southern Trust Home Services Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

This is the first year the Roanoke-based home service company has made the list based upon their three-year revenue growth rate of 83%.

Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, announced today that it has been selected to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the first year Southern Trust has made the respected list.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Courtesy of Southern Trust Home Services Southern Trust Home Services Owner Ted Puzio

“It is exciting to have earned this impressive honor, and we could not have done it without the support of our wonderful team of employees and the dedication of our loyal customers,” said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. “While the selection of Southern Trust to this list proves that we are one of the country’s fastest-growing companies, our growth will not stop here. We are constantly working to recruit and hire the best technicians and provide unparalleled customer service so that our clients consider us their only home service choice.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Puzio said Southern Trust prides itself on offering its customers the best solutions and latest innovations in heating, cooling, plumbing and electric and also works to ensure that the staff receives the ongoing training they need to be leaders in the Roanoke area home services industry.

“Our incredible growth during the some of the most difficult times in recent memory is a testament to the dedication of our staff and the ongoing training we provide them to stay at the top of their game,” Puzio said. “I congratulate the team of Southern Trust Home Services for this achievement.”

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southwest Virginia. Roanoke’s first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.