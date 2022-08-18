Virginian Erica Arvold Nominated for 2022 Emmy for Dopesick

Virginia’s own Erica Arvold is nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting of the Hulu Series Dopesick, with her team casting over 200 local and regional actors for the series.

× Expand Madison Landis Erica Arvold has been nominated for a 2022 Emmy for her work on "Dopesick."

Charlottesville, VA, Casting Director Erica Arvold has been nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting of Hulu’s critically-acclaimed limited series, Dopesick. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Arvold will be attending the 2022 Creative Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 4 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards Show will air an edited presentation of the ceremony on September 10th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FXX.

Arvold grew up in Blacksburg, Virginia so the story is a personal one for her. “The thing I am most proud of is capturing the essence of the three different worlds within the show, including the small town in which I grew up and know so well. We hired hundreds of MidAtlantic and Southeast actors for this project, and each brought their A game. I dare say that the performances in Dopesick have proven to the world that Virginia and the Southeast market have a deep and incredible talent pool.” In total, Dopesick has been nominated for 14 Emmy awards this year.

Based in Charlottesville and Atlanta, Erica Arvold has spent 32 years as a casting director, educator, speaker, producer, writer, director and an advocate for screen artists. She has contributed to, participated in, or helmed the making of over 150 films, 90 television shows, and countless multimedia & commercial projects. “Having someone of Erica’s stature living in Virginia is one of our incentives to film here. Her passion for the business, endless connections and tireless work ethic have contributed significantly to bringing work to the commonwealth,” says Andrew Edmunds, Director of the Virginia Film Office. “We are so grateful for her support, and excited for her well-deserved accolades from industry peers.”

Arvold has been nominated for CSA’s Artios Award five times, inducted into First Lady of Virginia’s Opportunity Hall of Fame for contributing to the economic growth in the state, and is a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Casting Society of America, and Producers Guild of America.