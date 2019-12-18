Stuff Those Stockings at Upcycled Gifts

Sponsored Content

Voted “Best Local Gifts - Platinum” by readers like you, Upcycled Gifts at Towers Shopping Center has an incredible selection of Stocking Stuffers and last-minute gifts for all.

These one-a-kind pendants are hand-crafted from real Blue Morpho butterfly wings. When turned slightly, one can see blues of all hues with a glimpse of purple undertones. Crazy beautiful! $40.00.

Handcrafted in Nashville, Tennessee, these addictively tangy sea salt and vinegar caramels were born by combining two classic pairings. Introducing the familiar flavors of salt and vinegar to the better half of an old friend, salted caramel, Olive & Sinclair have created the new standard for savory sweets.

Their bourbon nib brittle is made by aging cacao beans, "Nibs" in select small-batch bourbon barrels from our friends at Corsair Distillery. Taste the nuance of some of the South's finest bourbons combined with caramelized, buttery brittle, for a unique southern twist on a classic confection. $14.95 - $19.95

Whether you are lighting a candle or pouring a cup of cheer, funny mugs and Saint candles are sure to please! We have a great selection of coffee cups with wonderful and wonderfully funny sentiments. Honoring the tenacity and sheer stamina of two of America’s greatest women, we nominate Ruth and Dolly for Sainthood. $14.95 - $19.95

Rachel O’s earrings are some of our most popular items. Every design starts from the artist’s doodles and she follows by having custom fabric printed and then making fabric-covered button earrings! With over 300 different designs, We have something for everyone and every occasion! $10.00

Finally, an environmentally-friendly alternative men’s grooming! Rockwell's patented adjustable shave settings let you choose the blade exposure to perfectly match your skin, hair type and preferred sensitivity. Even better, Rockwell Razors use blades that cost mere pennies compared to cartridges – saving customers a fortune in the long run.

Mr. Gladstone crafts natural, solid, wax-based colognes designed to roam, navigate and traverse life's thrilling paths with effortless confidence. Portable, spill-proof and discreet, a mere dab on the pulse points has the endurance and vigor to withstand a long day's journey into night. $14.95 -$19.95

These aren’t your Mama’s paint-by-numbers! These high-quality kits including your numbered design, a generous amount of paint, and high-quality brushes. What a great gift to get through the snow days ahead! $24.00

A piece of Roanoke makes a great gift as well! These unique pieces of book art feature images of Roanoke icons on vintage dictionary pages. Each page has a word that pertains to the image, and come matted and framed! We have more than 200 images that we use! $17.00

This is just the tip of the iceberg in the great gifts we offer! Now through Christmas Eve, we are open 11-7 am EVERYDAY! Stop by and have look for yourself– we know that you will be pleased!

Upcycled Gifts

2117 Colonial Avenue SW,

Roanoke, Virginia 24015

540-537-2413

https://upcycled-gifts.com/

