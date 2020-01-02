I grew up in a western Nevada neighborhood a short drive from gambling casinos in the 24-hour town of Reno, with a curious, yet interesting amalgam of neighbors from a host of different ethnic backgrounds and an always fascinating and delicious array of foods. A Basque sheepherder ran a herd at the end of the road, led by a large ewe that announced their arrival each morning with a clanging bell around her neck.

Rebecca Jackson

Next door lived a man with his Japanese wife and three children, across the street, several Italian families, including the one belonging to my best high school friend of the time. As the eldest child, she supervised numerous young siblings every afternoon while their parents worked downtown.

Among her duties was preparing a simple, filling supper for the kids each night, oftentimes something called Pasta Fagioli, rich with a variety of beans and pasta with homemade sauce.

Topped with shavings or sprinkles of Parmesan and served with a loaf of hot garlic bread, it was good, and very kid-friendly!

Pasta Fagioli Soup

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 onion quartered, then chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large can tomato sauce

1 teaspoon salt

5 ½ cups water, or broth

1 ½ teaspoons dried basil

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 can cannellini beans

1 can navy beans

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

1 pound pasta

Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil, add pasta and cook for 8-10 minutes until al dente, drain.

In a large pot over medium heat, cook onions in olive oil until translucent, stir in garlic and cook until tender. Reduce heat, stir in tomato sauce, water, salt, beans, herbs and Parmesan. Simmer one hour. Stir in pasta, simmer for a few minutes until noodles are hot, serve with a salad and toasted garlic bread for a light, nutritious supper, made even more so by the addition of shredded or sliced zucchini.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.