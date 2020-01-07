Smoked Salmon Snacks

× Expand Becky Ellis

I love smoked salmon so much, I could eat it all day. Toasted bagels and cream cheese with smoke salmon for breakfast, deviled eggs topped with smoked salmon for lunch and (potato) latkes served with crème fraiche and applesauce or a bit of caviar for dinner.

My favorite way to serve smoked salmon is in appetizers and here are two recipes that get rave reviews from my guests. A hint about these recipes – smoked salmon loves salt and lemon juice, so don’t scrimp on either of those flavors.

Smoked Salmon Tortilla Bites

Makes 40

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill*

2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons non-pareil capers

1 teaspoon lemon juice + zest of one small lemon

3 Burrito size flour tortillas

8 ounces smoked salmon

Chopped fresh dill and lemon slices for garnish

*I like to keep a tube of Nature’s Promise Dill Stir-In Puree in my refrigerator in the winter because fresh dill is not always available in our grocery stores. One teaspoon puree = one teaspoon fresh dill and it has a fresh dill taste.

Place cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Add dill, red onion, capers and lemon juice. Stir with a rubber spatula to combine all ingredients.

Place one tortilla on a large flat plate. Spread one-half of the cream cheese mixture on the tortilla, spreading the cream cheese all the way to the edges of the tortilla. Place 4 ounces smoked salmon evenly on top of the cream cheese. Place the second tortilla on top of the smoke salmon and press lightly. Spread the second tortilla with the rest of the cream cheese and top with the remaining 4 ounces of smoke salmon. Top with the third tortilla, pressing lightly. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for one – two hours or until thoroughly chilled.

Remove tortilla plate from refrigerator and uncover. Cut tortilla into fourths and cut each fourth into 10 small squares. Sprinkle with chopped fresh dill and garnish plate with lemon slices. Serve chilled.

Smoked Salmon Mini Potatoes

Makes 24

24 bite size Yukon Gold potatoes

Salt

Olive Oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place potatoes on a baking sheet and sprinkle with salt. Prick each potato once with a fork. Bake potatoes for 30 minutes or until done. Remove potatoes from oven and allow to cool.

Cut a very small lengthwise slice off of each side of the potatoes. Place potatoes on one of the cut sides so that they sit up straight on the baking sheet. Scoop a very small amount of the potato pulp out of the top of each potato. Brush with olive oil. Return potatoes to oven to crisp for approximately 10 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Sour cream

Finely chopped fresh dill

Lemon juice

Salt

Smoked Salmon

Garnish: finely chopped fresh dill and lemon wedges

Place one small slice of smoke salmon in the top of each potato and press down gently into the potato. Fill the tops of the potatoes with a little sour cream. Sprinkle with salt and drizzle liberally with lemon juice over the potatoes. Top with dill and place two small slices of smoked salmon on top of the dill. Place potatoes on a serving plate and sprinkle with finely chopped fresh dill. Garnish with lemon wedges.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.