SWVA Ballet Holds Open Call Auditions for "The Nutcracker"

Courtesy of Southwest Virginia Ballet SWVA will hold open call auditions for "The Nutcracker" annual performance.

Southwest Virginia Ballet (SVB), an award-winning, pre-professional dance company, invites children ages 7-18 to become a part of its most popular production.

This will be the 30th annual performance of SVB’s The Nutcracker at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. It’s the area’s largest Nutcracker performance and has been awarded Roanoke’s Best Art Performance in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The Nutcracker is a timeless holiday tradition, the best-known of all ballets. SVB’s performance boasts a cast of more than 100+ dancers, 200 costumes and over 400 accessories! To take part in this production is to share the stage in one of Roanoke’s most cherished artistic events.

For interested community members ages 7-18, there are two auditions. Children can star as reindeers, mice, soldiers and gingerbread and more.

Auditions for dancers with a minimum of 2 years en pointe will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, from 2pm – 4:30pm at Star City School of Ballet, home of SVB at 1005 Industry Ave Bldg. 7A, SE Roanoke, VA 24013.

Auditions for dancers ages 7-18, will be held on Sunday September 29, 2021, beginning at 2pm at Star City School of Ballet, home of SVB at 1005 Industry Ave Bldg. 7A, SE Roanoke, VA.

Dance experience is preferred but not required.

Pre-registration is required.

These materials can be found at https://www.svballet.org/dance-company/nutcracker/.

The Nutcracker performance dates are Friday, December 10 at 10am (School performance), Saturday, December 11 at 3pm and Sunday, December 12 at 3pm at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Southwest Virginia Ballet is beginning its 31st year with four dozen company members, ages 10 to 18. Company members travel from Blacksburg, Henry County, Galax and beyond, dancing together each

Saturday from August through May. Company membership, instruction and costumes are provided free of charge. Membership is based on demonstrated skill level and is open to all dancers without regard to gender, race, color or national origin.

Questions: Call 540-387-3978 or email carol@svballet.org.