Taubman to Feature Collete Fu’s Pop-Up Art

Collete Fu, daughter of Roanoke icon Pearl Fu, will be featured with her popup art exhibition “We Are Tiger Dragon People” Saturday February 2 to Sunday, September 8, at the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke.

Her exhibition is an homage to the exploration of Fu’s roots in Yunnan Province, that her mother’s family—the Black Nuosu Yi tribe—called home.

The exhibition will showcase not only the trip to China, but earlier works around the U.S. The works demonstrate her acumen with the camera and collages in light boxes, three-dimensional artworks that are often astonishing. Her pop-up books, which have won national acclaim, run as large as 13.8 by 21 feet when opened.

Dan Smith Collette Fu, artist

Fu earned a master of fine arts degree from Rochester Institute of Technology and has been working as a pop-up paper “engineer” since then. She has been a designer for stop-motion animation commercials and has a “Who’s Who” list of freelance clients. Her workshops on pop-up art making are often sold out.

The Taubman will feature a meet the artist reception Friday, February 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).