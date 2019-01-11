LewisGale Names New COO

Just a month after Lance Jones took over as the new CEO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Ryan D. Lee, a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives, has joined has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Lee was Chief Operating Officer at West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Florida.

Jones said, “Ryan’s relationship-focused leadership style has brought noteworthy improvements in quality, satisfaction, physician and employee engagement and operations. He has also been involved in growth-focused construction projects, which have included expansions, renovations and redesigns.”

Lee is a native of Aiken, S.C., and attended Clemson University. He earned his Master of Health Administration degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and was named to Becker’s Hospital Review as a “Rising Star Under 40.”

