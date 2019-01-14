Super Dips For The Super Bowl

What’s the best thing about the Super Bowl (February 3, 2019)? You may enjoy the game, the half-time show, the commercials, but I contend they are nothing without THE DIP! If you don’t agree then just try to have a bunch of football fans over to your house to watch the big game and don’t serve them dip. Not a good idea. So I am offering you my best Super Bowl dips that I serve for the big game.

Queso Sausage Dip

Hearty Man Cave Dip – Super easy to make!

Serve with Tortilla Chips

Note: Dips require a hearty chip. Chips labeled “thin and crispy” may not make a good dipper.

16 ounces Jimmy Dean mild sausage

15 ounce jar Herdez Queso Blanco Dip

16 ounce jar Newman’s Own Black Bean and Corn Salsa

1 cup Fresh Market mild White Queso

Fry sausage in frying pan until crumbly and crisp. Drain and discard fat from cooked sausage. Place Herdez queso blanco dip in bottom of serving bowl. Sprinkle cooked sausage over the dip. Spread black bean and corn salsa over the sausage. Pour white queso over the salsa. Chill until service. Serve with a serving spoon and lots of tortilla chips.

Zesty Italian Artichoke Dip

...rich, creamy, spicy dip to serve with kettle cooked potato chips. Super easy to make too! Make the day ahead and add the bacon on top right before serving.

2 (12 ounce) jars quartered marinated artichokes, drained and chopped

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

.6 ounce package Good Seasons Zesty Italian salad dressing mix

8 ounces sour cream

8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 ounces diced pimento

16 ounces bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

Kettle-cooked potato chips

Place artichokes, cream cheese and salad dressing mix in a mixing bowl. Mix these ingredients together. Add the sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese and pimento to the cream cheese mixture. Mix well to make sure the cream cheese is completely blended with the other ingredients. Place in serving bowl and top with crumbled bacon. Serve with kettle-cooked potato chips.

× Expand Becky Ellis Artichoke dip

Lipton Onion Soup Dip

The original party dip is still super popular and easy to make!

Serve with classic Lays Potato Chips

1 envelope Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix

1 container (16 ounce) sour cream

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Place in the refrigerator and chill at least two hours before serving.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Serve with tortilla chips

8 ounces cream cheese

1 cup ranch dressing

½ cup Frank’s Hot Wing Sauce

2 cups finely shredded Colby and Monterrey Jack cheese

1 rotisserie chicken

Place cream cheese in a microwave safe dish. Warm cream cheese in the microwave to soften. Add ranch dressing and hot wing sauce, stir to combine. Add cheese and stir to mix all ingredients together. Remove and discard skin from chicken. Remove chicken meat from rotisserie chicken and chop into small pieces. Add chicken pieces to the dip mixture and stir to combine. Microwave the dip to warm it before serving with tortilla chips.

× Expand Becky Ellis Buffalo Chicken Dip

Monty Cristo Dip

Serve with flatbread crackers and kettle cooked potato chips.

3 ounces prosciutto fried crisp in 4 tablespoons olive oil (reserve any of the cooking oil to add to the dip later)

4 ounces softened cream cheese

1/2 pound Jarlsberg (or other favorite Swiss cheese) finely grated

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam

1/2 habanero pepper chopped very fine (1 teaspoon Zen habanero pepper sauce may be substituted for the habanero pepper. The pepper sauce is available at the Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op.)

Place cream cheese, Jarlsberg cheese and sour cream in a mixing bowl. Mix well to combine all ingredients. Add one tablespoon of the cooking oil from the prosciutto to the mixture. Crumble the prosciutto and add to the mixture, mixing to combine all ingredients. Chill until service.

Add the finely chopped habanero pepper (or habanero pepper sauce) to the raspberry jam and stir to combine. Chill until service.

Place the cheese dip in a serving bowl. Make a dent in the dip with the back of a spoon. Place the raspberry jam mixture in the well in the middle of the dip.

× Expand Becky Ellis Monte Cristo Dip

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.