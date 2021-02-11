Teacher of the Year Wants to Inspire Others

This Black History Month, Anthony Swann, a Franklin County elementary school teacher, wants black boys and girls to know that even if they were dealt a hand of broken pieces that they can take those pieces and build a bridge to a better life.

His message has a significant platform considering that he is the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year, in addition to being the Region 6 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year, Franklin County Public Schools Teacher of the Year and Rocky Mount Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

Photo Courtesy of Anthony Swann Anthony Swann was named to the Virginia Board of Education on February 5 by Gov. Ralph Northam.

“What I’m trying to do with my platform as Virginia Teacher of the Year is just share with children that they can be great,” he says. “A lot of the students I teach have home situations where they don’t have proper support. I try to share my story as much as possible to let them know that I can relate to them and that if I can do it, they can do it.”

Swann’s path to becoming one of the state’s most high-profile teacher’s wasn’t easy. He is the product of a broken home with an alcoholic and drug-addicted mother and an absent father.

“I had a very rough childhood. It was very traumatic,” he explains. “I ended up in foster care due to the fact that my father wasn’t there and my mother wasn’t fit to take care of me.”

He entered the system at the age of nine during the middle of the school day. Looking back, he says he was extremely embarrassed at the time by how the situation played out.

Luckily, his teacher comforted him by telling him that everything was going to be all right.

“Through the years, she was able to find me again even with me being in the system,” he says. “She encouraged me to make something of myself.”

Swann credits that teacher for inspiring him to embark on a teaching career himself.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. I wanted to give children what I never had, which is a positive role model from a male perspective,” he notes.

There have been many times throughout his 14-year education career in which he has made the difference in the life of a student.

“A couple of years ago I had the privilege of teaching a young man who was in foster care. When I began to share my story, it made him have so much hope that at the end of the school year he didn’t want to leave my room,” Swann remembers. “We were both crying. A week or so later, his foster mom contacted me to say that he was still crying that night because he felt that he wasn’t going to see me anymore.”

Swann says that moments like those make the endeavor of teaching worthwhile for him.

Those who are considering teaching careers of their own should follow their dreams, he says. He adds that there’s no doubt that it’s a challenging profession, but it offers a unique opportunity to impact the lives of multiple generations.

“If you teach this one particular student, the knowledge and life skills that they can glean from you will be passed onto the next generation,” he says. “Because of the hope you put into students, it can change the course of so many other people’s lives.”

His job of connecting with his students has only gotten more difficult over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everything that has happened has made it more difficult for children to learn,” he explains. The hybrid model has especially exasperated the situation due to the fact that children aren’t being held as accountable as they normally would be. “When they would come back to school after not doing school at home virtually, I didn’t fuss at them. We just caught up and moved at their pace because there is so much going on. I don’t want to add to their trauma and stress.”

Swann says that he doesn’t think he was selected to be the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year because he’s the best teacher in the state, but because of his background and the message of hope he embodies.

“I think I was selected because of the story I can provide to children of today’s time,” he notes. “We’re going through a pandemic. A lot of children are dealing with so many social, economic and emotional trauma. I can relate to that because I dealt with all those traumas as a child. Sharing my story will let them know that they can get through it.”

Despite having garnered several accolades throughout the past year, Swann simply sees himself as a servant.

“Anyone can teach, but not everyone can serve,” he stresses. “A servant knows exactly what people need so that they can meet the needs of the people. I make sure I get to know my children inside and outside of the classroom in order to meet their needs, whether they’re social, emotional or academic needs.”

Swann, who lives in Vinton, was named to the Virginia Board of Education on February 5 by Gov. Ralph Northam.

"Being appointed to the State Board of Education really feels like a dream. I am beyond humbled and honored that Governor Northam would choose me. I never imagined to be where I am in my career. I am just so grateful to not only serve my children within my classroom, but now I have the ability to serve thousands of children across the state of Virginia," he says.

About the Author:

Aila Boyd is an educator and journalist who resides in Roanoke. She holds an MFA in Writing from Lindenwood University.