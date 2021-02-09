The Root of the Winter Problem

The mixture of turnips and carrots creates a colorful, aromatic, tasty dish for the dark winter months.

× Expand Dan Smith

Turnips have been around as long as people have and their history with people—as far more than a food upon occasion—is colorful and long. In England 400 years ago, turnips were promoted to feed livestock the year around. In Scotland, they were mashed and eaten with haggis. On the Isle of Man, Ireland and Scotland, turnips were carved out as lanterns for Halloween trick-or-treaters and in 1895.

Turnips probably originated in central and eastern Asia. They are eaten raw in salad, pickled or cooked so they are soft. They are also served in stews.

Mostly, though, turnips are a generally forgotten root, though they are quite flavorful and blend with other veggies well.

Recently a friend brought me a few turnips and a bag of multi-colored carrots. I had no idea where to turn with that combo, so I made something up. I diced the turnips and par-boiled both them and the carrots. Keeping them separated, I tossed the hot veggies with butter diced garlic, chives, salt and pepper. The turmeric was added to the turnips (giving them a lovely taste and some color).

Finally, I put them in the oven, mixed together for the first time, and roasted them on 425 degrees for 40 minutes. When they came out of the oven, I scattered parmesan cheese over the entire dish.

Good winter dish? Oh, you bet.

Here’s what you need:

2 medium turnips

1 bag of multi-colored carrots

½ stick of butter

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

2 tablespoons chives

1 tablespoon turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).