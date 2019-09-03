The 29th Annual Fall Festival and Boat Show

× Expand Courtesy of the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society 2018 Boat Show

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will present its 29th annual Fall Festival and Boat Show, a major gathering of antique motorboats, on Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mariner's Landing Resort and Conference Center at Smith Mountain Lake.

This is a fun, family-oriented event, open to the public, including antique boats in the water and on shore displays of early boats and artifacts, on-water boating demonstrations, food vendors and a variety of collectibles vendors.

Additionally, this year's show, the 15th to be held at Mariner's Landing, will have a youth judging event for kids. Those attending the show will be given a People's Choice ballot to vote for their favorite entry.

The boat show is sponsored by the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, which has 87 members on or near Smith Mountain Lake. The organization has more than 8,500 members throughout the world.

Proceeds from this year's show will go to Smith Mountain Lake area charities and are made possible by the many businesses that sponsor this popular show. Donations are always appreciated.

For more information, contact chapter president Alan Frederick at 540-352-8653.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.