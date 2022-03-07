The Roanoker Wins Three Addy Awards

× 1 of 6 Expand Aaron Spicer Silver ADDY Award: LeisureMedia360 for The Roanoker Magazine Jan/Feb Feature × 2 of 6 Expand Aaron Spicer Silver ADDY Award Publication Design Cover: LeisureMedia360 for The Roanoker Magazine, March/April 2021 × 3 of 6 Expand John Park Silver ADDY Award Editorial Spread Series: LeisureMedia360 for The Roanoker Magazine 2021 Dining × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand AAF's unique awards display to match their theme! Prev Next

This weekend, The Roanoker Magazine was honored to receive three Silver Addy awards from AAF Roanoke. Three team members (Associate Publisher Shiree Carr, Editor Liz Long and Art Director Ana Morales) attended to accept the awards in person. (We'd also like to congratulate the AAF team on their event and unique awards display — we had a blast celebrating with everyone!)

(R-L): Art Director Ana Morales; Associate Publisher Shiree Carr; Editor Liz Long.

-Silver ADDY Award (Publication Design, Cover): LeisureMedia360 for The Roanoker Magazine, March/April 2021

-Silver ADDY Award (Publication Design, Editorial Spread or Feature): LeisureMedia360 for The Roanoker Magazine Jan/Feb Feature

-Silver ADDY Award (Publication Editorial Spread or Feature, Series): LeisureMedia360 for The Roanoker Magazine 2021 Dining

We want to thank the organization for recognizing our work (and letting us get dressed up for a great party!), as well as thank our incredible team, including our hardworking staff, plus writers Ashley Wilson Fellers (Jan/Feb '21 feature), Jenny Kincaid Boone (March/April '21 cover story) and Shari Dragovich (2021 dining series), and photographers John Park (2021 dining photography) and Aaron Spicer (Jan/Feb '21 spread photo, March/April '21 cover), for always producing beautiful magazine features. We are so proud to showcase our community and look forward to even more of it in the future!

About AAF Roanoke

The American Advertising Federation, Roanoke Chapter, is Roanoke’s only professional organization devoted entirely to the business of advertising. Since 1958, professionals in the areas of graphic design, marketing, TV and radio, photography, printing, web design and more, come together to represent a diversity of companies from our community.