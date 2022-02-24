Salem Museum Receives Funding for History Exhibition

Salem Museum receives funding for a new history exhibition.

The Salem Historical Society announces it has been awarded two significant grants to fund a major new exhibition slated for later this year at the Salem Museum.

The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has provided a $18,000 grant from its Community Catalyst Funds for this new exhibition exploring local history. The Community Foundation provides opportunities to strengthen local non-profits by making creative grants for current and future community needs and opportunities; offering comprehensive services to encourage and advance effective philanthropy; and promoting and participating in collaborative efforts to shape a healthy, caring community.

Additional funding of $7,040 for digital humanities content has been provided by Virginia Humanities from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative.

These two grants are making possible the development a new permanent exhibition to provide an overview of local history, dating back long before Salem’s actual founding in 1802. The exhibition will demonstrate how citizens in this small Roanoke County town played a role in, and were affected by, the sweep of national and world events.

About the Salem Museum & Historical Society

The Salem Museum & Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization preserving and celebrating the history of Salem and Roanoke County, Virginia. The Salem Museum is located next to Longwood Park in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Museum admission is free, but donations are appreciated. 540-389-6760. salemmuseum.org