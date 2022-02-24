LewisGale Hospital Montgomery breaks ground on $15.9 million surgical improvement and expansion project.

Officials with LewisGale Hospital Montgomery held a groundbreaking ceremony today to celebrate a $15.9 million expansion of the hospital’s surgery department.

The 7,500-square-foot addition to its existing surgery department will include two operating rooms, a 15-bed post-anesthesia care unit, storage, and support space. The project also includes renovating 4,800 square feet of the existing surgery department.

“We are excited to kick off this expansion and renovation project at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, which has been several years in the making. This is a significant milestone in our pursuit to better meet the growing needs of the New River Valley community," said Alan Fabian, chief executive officer. "For more than 50 years, our hospital has a history of providing families access to quality healthcare. We look forward to opening the new surgery department and continuing to provide quality, compassionate care for our patients well into the future.”

The surgical improvement and expansion project brings the total capital investment since 2019 to nearly $35 million, including recently renovated state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization, advanced medical equipment, new patient safety, and quality efforts.

The improvement and expansion project is scheduled to complete in spring 2023.

About LewisGale Hospital Montgomery

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is part of LewisGale Regional Health System which includes 44 HCA Virginia Health System-owned patient care facilities including four hospitals, one freestanding ER, two regional cancer centers and affiliations with both employed and independent physicians. HCA Virginia Health System operates 14 hospitals, 27 outpatient centers, five freestanding emergency rooms and is affiliated with 3,000 physicians. The private hospital system is one of Virginia’s largest employers, provides $105.7 million in charity and uncompensated care, and pays $88.9 million in taxes annually. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.