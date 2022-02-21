The Wallflowers to Play Elmwood Park

Experience Wallflowers, one of rock’s most dynamic bands, coming to Elmwood Park on April 16!

The Wallflowers’ overwhelmingly successful single One Headlight was prominently featured in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island, last year and continues to be a massive hit, topping Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Adult Alternative Songs” chart.

For the past 30 years, The Wallflowers have stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands — a unit dedicated to continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling, with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s Bringing Down the Horse as well as more recent and exploratory fare like 2012’s Glad All Over. Get your tickets today!

On sale now! Available at RoanokeLive.com, in person at the Berglund Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 844.599.LIVE

Event: Friday, April 16, 2022 | Elmwood Park

Show Time: 6:30pm

Tickets: $26 in advance, $36 day of show

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, and voted PLATINUM BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE by The Roanoker Magazine, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at BerglundCenter.live for more information.

