UScellular Announces Winners of 15th Annual Black History Month Art Contest

UScellular, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia and Roanoke Vice Mayor Patricia White-Boyd gathered at a special ceremony to name the 15th Annual Black History Month Art Contest, with winners from Roanoke and Salem.

× Expand Courtesy UScellular Pictured here, front row (l to r): Third Place Winner Markeysha Williams and Second Place Winner Jafeth Rodrigiez Lopez. Back row (l to r): UScellular Store Manager Bethany Hajny, First Place Winner Aiyana Harris, Roanoke Vice-Mayor Patricia White-Boyd, UScellular Area Sales Manager Bertram Daniels and Steven Westbrook from USCellular.

UScellular and Roanoke Vice Mayor Patricia White-Boyd announced the three winners of its 15th Annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia at a special celebration at the Boys & Girls Club’s 9th Street club on Friday, March 11.

Public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts:

Aiyana Harris, age 10 from Roanoke, received $500 for 1st Place for a portrait of Madam C.J. Walker

Jafeth Rodrigiez Lopez, age 11 from Roanoke, received $200 for 2nd Place for a portrait of Garrett Morgan

Markeysha Williams, age 8 from Salem, received $150 for 3rd Place for a portrait of Mae Jemison

This year, UScellular introduced an exciting new element to the contest. For the first time, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was made available online throughout the month of February. In addition, the finalists’ artwork was digitally displayed in select stores.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art,” said Bertram Daniels, Area Sales Manager at UScellular. “We’re thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the STEM achievements of these Black icons. We extend our appreciation for all the submissions and congratulate our winners.”

UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.

No Purchase Necessary. Entrants who are minors must have parental consent to participate in the Contest. Official Contest Rules, including full entry details and Finalist and Winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to USCDLMediaRelations@uscellular.com.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.