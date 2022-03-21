Virginia Museum of Transportation Names New Executive Director

The Virginia Museum of Transportation finds its new executive director in Mendy Flynn.

× Expand Courtesy Virginia Museum of Transportation Mendy Flynn, new executive director of Virginia Museum of Transportation.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc.’s Board of Directors announced today the appointment of Mendy Flynn as the Museum’s new executive director.

Flynn is experienced in administration and nonprofit management, having worked for both local non-profit and for-profit organizations during the past 35 years. She came to the Museum in September 2015 to work with Bev Fitzpatrick. Flynn started working in member and donor relations, then later added to her plate special events, rentals, community engagement, and human resources, amongst other responsibilities. She has served as deputy director since 2021 following the retirement of former deputy director, Don Moser in December 2020, and the departure of former executive director Christine Williams in June 2021.

Flynn hit the ground running in her previous role of deputy director, initiating a multitude of facility improvements, staffing reassignments, COVID mitigation, and securing of important grants.

“Over the past several months we have witnessed a flurry of positive activity and important accomplishments which cemented the Board’s confidence and support for Mendy. She has a deep love for the Museum and its collections, and it shows. Her innovative style and out of the box thinking are already paying dividends, along with her compassion, drive, and team building abilities. She has a keen sense of what the Museum can and should be to its members and visitors alike. One of her favorite quotes is one from Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser “Problems are only opportunities wearing work clothes”. It represents her personal desire to work hands on to assist both Board and membership with ensuring the Museum’s future. The Board is looking forward to working even more closely with Mendy, and is excited about the future of the Virginia Museum of Transportation with her at the helm.”—William H. Harris, President.

According to Flynn, her first priority is to provide the best possible experience for visitors of all ages. “My goal is to continue moving the Museum forward by enhancing exhibits and programs to provide educational opportunities in an interactive way that engages visitors of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds. The main objective is to educate the public on transportation past and present … it’s diversity, it’s role in our everyday lives and industry, as well as technology and innovation. So many people have emotional connections to exhibits in the Museum that they’re not aware of until they are standing in front of it –a family member who worked for the railroad, was a pilot or worked in aviation, or a loved one who drove a car like one in our automotive gallery. Emotional engagement is strong and can evolve into further interest in these areas. I’m greatly looking forward to increasing the Museum’s educational programs for both children and adults. Transportation and transportation-based technologies have contributed immeasurably to our lives in the Commonwealth.”

“Additionally, by utilizing the Museum as a venue for entertainment and rental opportunities, we want to attract people who may not ordinarily plan to visit, but through attendance at a concert or company party, they will be exposed to the Museum’s offerings and plan a return trip. We want the same for children and teachers who visit the Museum with a school field trip. It’s our pleasure to give students who attend field trips complimentary admission passes so they can return with their families.” said Flynn.

The Museum receives visitors from across the nation and from around the world, Wednesday through Sunday.

Flynn is a native of Salem and a graduate of Salem High School. She attended Radford University and Longwood University.

About the Virginia Museum of Transportation

The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc. (VMT) is the Commonwealth’s official transportation museum, located in the heart of downtown Roanoke, Virginia. The Museum was originally formed in 1963 as a partnership of the N&W Railway and the City of Roanoke, The VMT houses approximately 2,500 objects, including more than 50 pieces of rolling stock – locomotives and other rail cars, the largest collection of diesel locomotives in the South. VMT is also known for their large automotive gallery that house vehicles spanning from 1898 to 2015. Additional objects include aviation, transit, and other artifacts along with loaned objects. The Museum exists to preserve Virginia’s transportation history and to honor the worker whose talents created the transportation marvels in our collection. It is our privilege to preserve their stories and accomplishments for future generations.

Museum hours are Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 - 5 p.m. For additional event, exhibition and programming information, call 540.342.5760 or visit www.VMT.org.