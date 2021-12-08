Wine Gourmet and Medmont Mercantile Expand Store

× Expand Becky Ellis Wine Gourmet carries wine, cocktail kits, flavorful sauces and snack mixes.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! With only a few weeks left until Santa’s arrival, it’s time to get shopping. Connect with your inner elf and visit the newly expanded Wine Gourmet and Medmont Mercantile to find splendid gifts and stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday list.

Recently Wine Gourmet expanded their store to include more of their popular Medmont Mercantile products and so much more. What will you find in their newly expanded store? Fabulous wine of course, along with cocktail kits, flavorful sauces and snack mixes, home décor, children’s toys, mouthwatering chocolate truffles and holiday greeting cards. One of the things that makes this store so special and unique is that you can find gifts for all tastes and all ages.

Becky Ellis The expansion includes holiday items and decor, as well as locally made Appalachian Press greeting cards.

Hey Santa, are you listenin’? Wine Gourmet and Medmont Mercantile is your one-stop shop for Christmas. The shop is brimming over with holiday merchandise. Stop by to get the perfect present, grab some gift bags and holiday greeting cards and you’ll be back on your sleigh in no time. They carry our favorite Appalachian Press greeting cards, too. If you are in a rush, you can pick up one of their gift baskets full of holiday goodies or customize your own gift basket while you are in the store.

Wine Gourmet is known for their fabulous wine selection. You can dress up your wine gift with whimsical Santa hats or slip the bottle into a colorful gift bag. Wine Gourmet offers gift boxes for wine, too. Does the oenophile on your list need a new corkscrew or maybe some trendy fun wine glasses? You will find them here. If cocktails are more their thing, pick up a bottle of Raft cocktail syrups. Fun fabulous flavors include pineapple tamarind, citrus rosemary and smoke tea vanilla. The cocktail lover on your list will also love Cellar Door cocktail cherries, cocktail blueberries and cocktail strawberries and infused ice cubes – peach with Benedictine, inspired herbs and artisanal bitters or blood orange ginger old-fashioned.

Becky Ellis Children's toys and other fun items are now included as part of the store expansion.

And the fun continues for those of us who love to give gourmet foods for the holidays. Their shelves are loaded with Jan’s Farmhouse fruit and nut crisps, Jocelyn & Co. cookies and crackers and cheese spreads and how about a yummy Island Treasure Rum Cake? In search of just a little somethin’ somethin’ for a Christmas stocking? Individual cocktail mixes and cheese spread mixes abound for under five bucks each.

Wine Gourmet even has gifts for your little ones including the cutest stuffed animals, puzzles, games and sock monkey babies.

Whoever you are shopping for this year, you’ll find the perfect gift to nestle under the tree at Wine Gourmet and Medmont Mercantile.

About the Author:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @cocktails_w_bubblybee.